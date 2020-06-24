Multiple People at WWE Performance Center Reportedly Test Positive for COVID-19

Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

At least three WWE employees who have been at the Performance Center have tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported the positive tests include in-ring talent but no names have been given. WWE plans on conducting more tests ahead of tapings scheduled for this week.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

