Multiple People at WWE Performance Center Reportedly Test Positive for COVID-19

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 16: Vince McMahon attends a press conference to announce that WWE Wrestlemania 29 will be held at MetLife Stadium in 2013 at MetLife Stadium on February 16, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images)
Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

At least three WWE employees who have been at the Performance Center have tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported the positive tests include in-ring talent but no names have been given. WWE plans on conducting more tests ahead of tapings scheduled for this week.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Around the WWE Universe

    💀 Booker T thinks Taker will wrestle again 💪 Mark Henry praises Cesaro's strength 👀 WWE's plans for Andrade, Angel Garza ⏩ Catch up on all the wrestling news

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Around the WWE Universe

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Best and Worst Versions of Randy Orton

    We run through and rank all the different personas of The Viper. Drop your favorite version In the comments ⏬

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Ranking the Best and Worst Versions of Randy Orton

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Dream and Nightmare Scenarios for McIntyre vs. Ziggler

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Dream and Nightmare Scenarios for McIntyre vs. Ziggler

    Donald Wood
    via Bleacher Report

    Keith Lee Shares #SpeakingOut Story

    NXT North American champion shares his story so people can understand 'anyone can be a victim' 📲

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Keith Lee Shares #SpeakingOut Story

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report