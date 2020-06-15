WWE Confirms Unidentified Developmental Talent Tested Positive for COVID-19

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A member of WWE's developmental roster tested positive for the coronavirus, the company confirmed Monday.

Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, WWE's associate medical director, issued a statement on the development:

"A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE's training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company's performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule."

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, the wrestler is training with WWE and not a member of the NXT roster.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE has run shows out of its Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis deemed the company to be an essential service in April, which at least allowed Raw, SmackDown and monthly pay-per-views to continue airing as usual.

Chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon discussed in March what WWE was doing to limit the spread of the coronavirus, per Variety's Joe Otterson:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"At a typical event, talent are milling about, they're at catering or wherever when they're not actually in part of the show. That's not allowed now. There's extensive testing and screening when you first come in the facility regardless of whether you're a talent, a crew member, or anyone else. Working with our doctors, you have your temperature taken. If you have a temperature over 100.4 degrees, you are automatically asked to leave."

McMahon added that any employee who had recently been out of the country would be prohibited from entering the Performance Center.

WWE confirmed a positive test in April. The person in question maintained an on-screen presence but wasn't an active wrestler.

During an Orange County Board of County Commissioners meeting in April, a comment was read from an anonymous WWE employee named "John," who said he had felt pressured to work during the pandemic:

WWE released a statement refuting the allegations.