Ranking the Greatest NBA Players to Never Win a Championship

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

"Who's the GOAT?" is a question that almost always involves a discussion on the number of rings each player has.

The last line of defense for Michael Jordan's faithful is often that he's 6-0 in NBA Finals series (and that's a pretty strong line of defense).

At the same time, when breaking down the league's all-time hierarchy, those on the other side of that coin are often dinged for having no rings.

All-time greats like Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and others don't have that feather in their caps, which makes arguing for their resumes over title-winning stars a little more difficult.

But instead of trying to stack those players up against the likes of Jordan, LeBron James or other champions, let's just focus on the group of players who never reached the league's mountaintop.

Who are the greatest players in NBA history to never win a championship?

The following top 10 is an answer to that question. But first, let's break down how it was answered.