NXT's Keith Lee Shares #SpeakingOut Story, Says 'Anyone Can Be a Victim'

NXT superstar Keith Lee detailed an encounter with a woman at a bar that left him without a memory of what transpired, saying "anyone can be a victim."

Lee said his memory of events is hazy, only remembering that they took place at a Dallas bar in 2016 or 2017. He said he had a "pleasant" exchange with a woman who then repeatedly hit on him. After Lee declined the woman's advances, he says the woman purchased drinks for them while he went to the bathroom and soon the rest of his night became "fuzzy."

"She was disappointed, but still pleasant," Lee wrote. "She would continue to make passes throughout the night, citing all that she wanted to do to me. I politely declined and explained I enjoyed the company, but that chat could not continue. I then offered to buy her a drink as an apology before I headed to the restroom. She declined and said that she'd buy me one because she enjoyed my song so much, that I could go ahead for the bathroom. I expressed gratitude and went to put in a song before heading for the restroom.

"I would return to fresh drinks. We'd continue discussing the types training I do. I'd try to get her to sing, but she would act shy and decline, saying she enjoyed listening to others, but didn't want attention on her. I even offered help with 'Bohemian Rhapsody.' It's kind of my go to when people are nervous about karaoke. I try to be inviting. And that sing is pure fun! Unfortunately... it's right around here things become extremely fuzzy for me. No matter how much I rack my brain, all I find myself able to recall is struggling to make it to the stage..... I recall waking up naked in a hotel room (I don't even recall if it was my own room), confused and in a panic. I was fortunate enough to have my essentials such as wallet and phone. But... who knows what all I lost.

"To this day.... I know not what happened. I have tried to forget about it ever since.... But I tell this story, so people understand. Anyone can be a victim. ANYONE. It is why I randomly stopped drinking. And why it remains such a rarity to this day."

Lee said he was inspired to share his story amid the #SpeakingOut movement, which has seen many people speak out against sexual abuse, misconduct and racism in professional wrestling.

The NXT North American champion said he did not tell friends or family.

In response to some of the #SpeakingOut stories, Lee tweeted June 18 that the sport "MUST" do better.