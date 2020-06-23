Raiders TE Nick O'Leary Plans to Return in 2021 After Heart Surgery

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick O'Leary is working toward a return to playing football next season after undergoing heart surgery in mid-May.

According to Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post, O'Leary's doctors say there is no damage to his heart after an angioplasty to reduce a 100 percent blockage of an artery.

"I feel good," O'Leary said. "I feel better than I did before. I've got to be on blood thinners for six months to a year. That's really the only reason now why I can't play football. If I [got cut], they said that would be the biggest problem...wouldn't be able to stop the bleeding."

O'Leary signed with Vegas after splitting time last season between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars, combining for 109 yards and one touchdown on 13 receptions in 12 games.

He was part of a large free-agent class in the desert featuring Nelson Agholor, Devontae Booker, Nick Kwiatkoski, Cory Littleton, Marcus Mariota, Carl Nassib and Jason Witten.

The 27-year-old would've slotted in on the depth chart behind Darren Waller and Witten had he been able to play this season.

A product of Florida State, O'Leary was drafted in the sixth round by the Buffalo Bills in 2015 and spent three seasons in western New York. The Raiders placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list on May 28 after his procedure.

Per D'Angelo, O'Leary felt a pain in his chest and left arm while working out and playing pickleball with his brother.

"I said sarcastically to my brother there's something wrong with my heart; I don't know what it is," O'Leary said. "I happened to go to the hospital, and they told me it was a heart attack."

Two stents were placed in his artery. The 6'3", 252-pounder has yet to return to football activities but is hopeful the Raiders will welcome him back next year.

"If they still give me the opportunity to play next year," O'Leary said, "I'd love to.”

In the meantime, he'll slowly begin to ramp up his workload, beginning with riding bikes, playing golf and light exercise. The Jupiter, Florida, resident has been recovering at home following the procedure at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.