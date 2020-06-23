FBI Says Noose in Bubba Wallace's Talladega Garage Had Been There Since October

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The FBI announced it will not pursue federal charges for the noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

Per an official statement, the FBI determined "no federal crime was committed" after investigators found evidence and "authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019":

NASCAR also released a statement about the FBI's findings:

NASCAR announced Monday it had launched an immediate investigation into the discovery of a noose in the garage Wallace's team was using.

The FBI and United States Department of Justice said in a statement Monday they were reviewing the situation "to determine whether there are violations of federal law" and if federal charges would be brought up.

Prior to Monday's race at Talladega, fellow NASCAR drivers rallied around Wallace by pushing and following his No. 43 car on the track in a show of solidarity.

"The drivers feel very strongly that they want to show their support of Bubba," NASCAR President Steve Phelps told reporters. "He's a member of the NASCAR community. He's a member of the NASCAR family."

Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR's Cup Series. He joined the circuit as a member of Richard Petty Motorsports in 2017.