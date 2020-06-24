Travelers Championship 2020: Odds, Tee Times, TV Schedule and Predictions

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The 2020 Travelers Championship has a field that mirrors one we typically see at a major tournament.

Nine of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are participating at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Adam Scott is the only one not headed to the tournament.

Two of those players, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, are listed as co-favorites to win, but that may be a title neither man wants.

Daniel Berger and Webb Simpson were far down the odds list before winning the Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Heritage, respectively, and another long shot could top the leaderboard Sunday afternoon.

Travelers Championship Information

Dates: Thursday, June 25-Sunday, June 28

TV Coverage: Thursday and Friday (3-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel); Saturday and Sunday (1-3 p.m. ET, Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m. ET, CBS)

Live Stream: Featured groups each day on PGA Tour Live. Broadcasts on GolfChannel.com, CBS Sports app and CBSSports.com.

Tee Times: Full tee times and groups can be found on PGATour.com.

Odds

Justin Thomas (+1,200; bet $100 to win $1,200)

Rory McIlroy (+1,200)

Bryson DeChambeau (+1,300)

Brooks Koepka (+1,400)

Jon Rahm (+1,500)

Webb Simpson (+2,000)

Patrick Cantlay (+2,200)

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Predictions

Bubba Watson Contends For 4th Travelers Crown

Bubba Watson is the most successful golfer in the 156-player field at TPC River Highlands.

The left-hander won the tournament in 2010, 2015 and 2018 and owns three other top-10 finishes.

Although he was not in the mix for the win at the RBC Heritage, Watson completed the tournament with a final-round 65.

The 41-year-old has shot just a single round above 70 in the last two tournaments, a third-round 73 that derailed the potential for a high finish at Harbour Town Golf Links.

In addition to his good form in Connecticut, Watson has averaged a score of 66.6 over his previous five fourth rounds.

All of those factors should play into him contending for first place Sunday and make him an intriguing bet to win the tournament at +3,000.

Another Long Shot Captures Title

Watson would fit into the trend of long shots capturing PGA Tour titles, but he won't be the only one with a good chance to follow in Berger and Simpson's footsteps.

Berger entered the Charles Schwab Challenge at +7,100 to win, and Simpson started the RBC Heritage at +3,000.

There is a large group of players between Watson at +3,000 and the area Berger came from to capture the first PGA Tour event of June.

Some attention will be given to Abraham Ancer (+3,000) and Joaquin Niemann (+4,500) after both placed in the top 10 at the Heritage.

Ancer, 29, has four top-10 finishes this season, but he tied for 54th in 2017 at TPC River Highlands, missed the cut in 2018 and shot two rounds in the 70s in 2019.

Niemann, 21, has had two performances with four rounds in the 60s: One was at the RBC Heritage and the other came in September at the Greenbrier Classic.

While both players could contend at some point, there are better options to consider for this weekend.

Brian Harman (+6,500), who tied for eighth with Ancer and Jason Day at the Travelers in 2019, has put together back-to-back top-30 placings and possesses a trio of top-eight finishes in his last five appearances in Connecticut.

Sungjae Im (+3,300) carries incredible value for someone with six top-10 finishes this season. He also produced a solid debut at TPC River Highlands in 2019 with a tie for 21st. If the world No. 20 rebounds well from missing the cut at the Heritage, he could top the leaderboard.

While Thomas, McIlroy and others should contend as well, it is easier to place money on golfers with longer odds and a strong track record at the course in a season where favorites have not cashed in on winning bets much.

