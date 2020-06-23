Draymond Green Calls LeBron James 'Arguably the Greatest Player of All Time'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green praised the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James as "arguably the greatest player of all time" on Tuesday.

Green made the comments during an appearance on ESPN's First Take:

The 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and the Warriors faced off with James and his Cleveland Cavaliers in four consecutive NBA Finals from 2015 through 2018. The Dubs won three of those matchups.

Despite those losses, James has built one of the best resumes in NBA history, highlighted by three NBA titles, four MVP Awards, 16 All-Star selections and 12 All-NBA first-team honors.

The former Cavs and Miami Heat star hasn't shied away from his goal of becoming the best basketball player in history, referencing Michael Jordan in a 2016 interview with Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated.

"My motivation is this ghost I'm chasing," James said. "The ghost played in Chicago."

In 2018, he said on ESPN's More Than An Athlete series he thought leading the Cavaliers to a Finals triumph over the star-studded Warriors in the 2016 Finals made him the best ever:

"That's what I felt," James said. "I was super, super ecstatic to win one for Cleveland because of the 52-year drought. ... The first wave of emotion was when everyone saw me crying, like, that was all for 52 years of everything in sports that's gone on in Cleveland. And then after I stopped, I was like—that one right there made you the greatest player of all time."

He's still three championships behind Jordan, however, which created debate about whether James' stance was premature.

James has been a vocal proponent of finishing the campaign, which is tentatively scheduled to resume July 30 at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

The 35-year-old Ohio native continues to play at an MVP-level, giving him a chance to keep building his case in the all-time conversation in the years ahead, regardless of this season's outcome.