John Harbaugh Disagrees with Lamar Jackson on Ravens' Playoff Loss to Titans

It is often a coach's responsibility to make sure his team doesn't overlook any opponent, especially in the playoffs with eyes on a Super Bowl.

It shouldn't be much of a surprise, then, that Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn't agree with quarterback Lamar Jackson's assessment that their team overlooked the Tennessee Titans in its playoff loss that cut short its promising 2019 season.

"I don't think we took them lightly, personally. We just didn't play well," Harbaugh said Monday, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "If you want to go back and rehash it, we can. But we're going to try to become a better team in that circumstance at the end of the season, just like we tried to become a better team throughout the season and we were very successful with that."

Harbaugh made sure to say he respected and wasn't bothered by Jackson's opinion.

The coach's comments come after Jackson appeared on Complex's Load Management podcast and said one of his goals was "not peeking ahead this season" (h/t Hensley).

"That's what happened in the playoffs, and we end up losing to the team people had us favored over," Jackson said. "It's any given Sunday. You can't underestimate no team, no opponent, and that's what we did. ... They caught us by surprise. That's all it was."

Baltimore's loss to the Titans in the AFC Divisional Round was shocking.

After all, the Ravens were 14-2 with Jackson as the league MVP leading the way. They were also playing at home in what was supposed to be a formality before the AFC Championship Game showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Nothing went according to script, as the Titans controlled the game on the way to a 28-12 victory. Derrick Henry ran for 195 yards and even threw for a touchdown in a trick play and was far too much for Baltimore's defense throughout the contest.

Jackson did what he could by throwing for 365 yards and running for another 143, but he threw for two interceptions and was unable to make up for Henry's dominance on the other end.

Hensley noted the Ravens became the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 6 seed since the 2010 campaign.