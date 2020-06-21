Undertaker Reveals His Brother Timothy Died Before Filming WrestleMania Match

On Chapter 5 of Undertaker: The Last Ride on WWE Network on Sunday, The Undertaker divulged that he was dealing with tragedy at the time of filming the Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

The Undertaker said that after visiting the site of the Boneyard match the day before filming began, he received a call from his niece on the ride back to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The Undertaker's niece informed him that her father and his brother, Timothy Calaway, died of a heart attack.

Timothy was The Undertaker's older brother and was 63 at the time of his death.

Taker was understandably emotional when discussing his brother's death, especially when it came to the subject of calling his other brothers and his mother to inform them of Tim's passing.

Tim's death put things in perspective for The Undertaker, as he said, "It's just another indication of how important being present with your family is because you just never know what's gonna happen. It was an extremely rough day."

While The Undertaker has been a private person throughout his career, he opened up more than ever in the Undertaker: The Last Ride docu-series and even discussed his late father, Frank, on Sunday's episode.

The WrestleMania match between Taker and Styles was thrown for a loop in the weeks leading up to the bout since the coronavirus pandemic resulted in WrestleMania being moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Rather than having a match in the ring with no crowd present, the decision was made to make it a cinematic encounter filmed in a cemetery setting.

The match was far from traditional, but the bulk of the WWE Universe watching from home was highly entertained, and Taker received no shortage of praise.

Given the circumstances, his performance was impressive. 

