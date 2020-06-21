ESPY Awards 2020: Start Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and List of Nominees

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic means 2020 has been a unique year for sports.

Most leagues in North America have yet to resume or begin their seasons after the sports world was put on hold in mid-March. So it's only fitting that the ESPY Awards will be unique in their own right this year.

The ESPYs, which are set to take place Sunday night, won't feature most of the normal awards given out. Instead, ESPN has combined the show with the Sports Humanitarian Awards for "an inspirational evening that showcases the true power of sports," as announced in May.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird and USWNT forward Megan Rapinoe are set to serve as the hosts for this year's unique ESPYs.

Here's a list of nominees and awards winners ahead of Sunday night's show, which is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and Watch ESPN.

List of Nominees

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award



Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

Devin and Jason McCourty, New England Patriots

Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx

Titus O'Neil, WWE

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Dodgers

New York City FC

Sacramento Kings

Corporate Community Impact Award

Anthem Foundation

Nike

Burton Snowboards

Peach Bowl

Can't-Stop-Watching Moment

Jackson State manager Thomas "Snacks" Lee drills 3-pointer

Riley Sartain-Vaughn bat flip

Newtown wins title on anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

Obed Lekhehle high jump

Award Winners

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance

Taquarius Wair, Mesabi Range College

Pat Tillman Award for Service

Kim Clavel, Boxing

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award

WNBA and WNBA Players Association

Arthur Ashe Courage Award

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

Preview

With much of the sports world still on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, it makes sense for the ESPY Awards to veer from the traditional format. Typically, the NBA and NHL have both crowned champions by the time the ESPYs arrive, but neither league has resumed its 2019-20 season.

For now, the ESPY Awards will provide fans a reminder of just how great sports can be, even when there aren't games going on and no championships being awarded.

One familiar award to ESPYs watchers that will be handed out Sunday is the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, which has been presented every year since 1993. This year, Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love is receiving the honor for discussing mental health issues and starting the Kevin Love Fund, which deals with prioritizing mental health.

"It is an absolute honor to receive this award, and I am incredibly humbled by it," Love said in a statement, according to ESPN.com. "In telling my story, if I can help just one child that is suffering to make sense of what they are experiencing, I know my efforts have been worth it."

Love is also nominated for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, so it's possible he could be honored twice during the show.

Fans typically have awards voting to participate in leading up to the ESPYs, and while that's not the case for many of this year's honors, they decided the winner of the Can't-Stop-Watching Moment. There were four finalists for fans to choose between, and videos of those moments can be watched at ESPN.com.

One of the finalists was the moment when Jackson State basketball manager Thomas "Snacks" Lee checked into a game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in early March and drilled a deep three-pointer.

"It was wonderful to actually be able to check into an actual Division I game," Lee told ESPN's Myron Medcalf. "I would never have thought I'd have the opportunity. For those guys to handle business and get me out there, I really appreciate it."

Lee's special moment could be augmented by winning an ESPY. Regardless, all of the finalists are memorable.

And Sunday will celebrate more of the types of moments people have grown accustomed to seeing at the ESPY Awards, even if this has been an unorthodox year for sports and the world.