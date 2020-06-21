ESPY Awards 2020: Start Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and List of Nominees

ESPY Awards 2020: Start Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and List of NomineesJune 21, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic means 2020 has been a unique year for sports.
Most leagues in North America have yet to resume or begin their seasons after the sports world was put on hold in mid-March. So it's only fitting that the ESPY Awards will be unique in their own right this year.
The ESPYs, which are set to take place Sunday night, won't feature most of the normal awards given out. Instead, ESPN has combined the show with the Sports Humanitarian Awards for "an inspirational evening that showcases the true power of sports," as announced in May.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird and USWNT forward Megan Rapinoe are set to serve as the hosts for this year's unique ESPYs.
Here's a list of nominees and awards winners ahead of Sunday night's show, which is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and Watch ESPN.
List of Nominees
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award
Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins
Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers
Devin and Jason McCourty, New England Patriots
Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
Titus O'Neil, WWE
Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year
Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Dodgers
New York City FC
Sacramento Kings
Corporate Community Impact Award
Anthem Foundation
Nike
Burton Snowboards
Peach Bowl
Can't-Stop-Watching Moment
Jackson State manager Thomas "Snacks" Lee drills 3-pointer
Riley Sartain-Vaughn bat flip
Newtown wins title on anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
Obed Lekhehle high jump
Award Winners
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance
Taquarius Wair, Mesabi Range College
Pat Tillman Award for Service
Kim Clavel, Boxing
Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award
WNBA and WNBA Players Association
Arthur Ashe Courage Award
Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers
Preview
With much of the sports world still on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, it makes sense for the ESPY Awards to veer from the traditional format. Typically, the NBA and NHL have both crowned champions by the time the ESPYs arrive, but neither league has resumed its 2019-20 season.
For now, the ESPY Awards will provide fans a reminder of just how great sports can be, even when there aren't games going on and no championships being awarded.
One familiar award to ESPYs watchers that will be handed out Sunday is the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, which has been presented every year since 1993. This year, Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love is receiving the honor for discussing mental health issues and starting the Kevin Love Fund, which deals with prioritizing mental health.
"It is an absolute honor to receive this award, and I am incredibly humbled by it," Love said in a statement, according to ESPN.com. "In telling my story, if I can help just one child that is suffering to make sense of what they are experiencing, I know my efforts have been worth it."
Love is also nominated for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, so it's possible he could be honored twice during the show.
Fans typically have awards voting to participate in leading up to the ESPYs, and while that's not the case for many of this year's honors, they decided the winner of the Can't-Stop-Watching Moment. There were four finalists for fans to choose between, and videos of those moments can be watched at ESPN.com.
One of the finalists was the moment when Jackson State basketball manager Thomas "Snacks" Lee checked into a game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in early March and drilled a deep three-pointer.
"It was wonderful to actually be able to check into an actual Division I game," Lee told ESPN's Myron Medcalf. "I would never have thought I'd have the opportunity. For those guys to handle business and get me out there, I really appreciate it."
Lee's special moment could be augmented by winning an ESPY. Regardless, all of the finalists are memorable.
And Sunday will celebrate more of the types of moments people have grown accustomed to seeing at the ESPY Awards, even if this has been an unorthodox year for sports and the world.
