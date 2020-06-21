WWE Rumors: Christian Still Medically Disqualified Despite Match vs. Randy Orton

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Christian had his first official match in six years on Monday's episode of WWE Raw, but the former world heavyweight champion is reportedly still medically disqualified from competing inside the ring.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Cultaholic's Aidan Gibbons), Christian hasn't received medical clearance to wrestle after suffering several injuries during his career, including multiple concussions during his final years as an in-ring performer.

Following Orton's win over Edge in the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at Backlash earlier in June, Christian confronted Orton on Raw for hitting Edge with a low blow and a punt in order to win that match.

Orton challenged Christian to an unsanctioned match later in the night, and Christian spent much of the show deciding whether he should take up Orton on his offer. After speaking to several of his former colleagues, including Big Show and Ric Flair, Christian decided to fight.

Flair tried to prevent Christian from doing so, but when he refused to back down, The Nature Boy hit him with a low blow. Orton then punted Christian and pinned him, and the show closed with paramedics loading Christian on to a stretcher.

The fact that Christian's only physicality was a low blow followed by a punt was a sign he may not have been cleared to compete in a match, and it may mean that he won't be able to get revenge on Orton in the future, either.

Edge suffered a torn triceps in the match against Orton at Backlash, so he will be out for a significant amount of time. The fact that Orton took out his best friend could mean that the rivalry between Edge and Orton will continue whenever The Rated-R Superstar returns.

While Christian doesn't usually receive as much recognition or praise as Edge, there is no doubt that he is an all-time great and deserves to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Christian is a nine-time tag team champion in WWE, with seven of those reigns coming as Edge's partner, plus he has held the World Heavyweight, Intercontinental, European, Light Heavyweight, Hardcore and ECW Championships.

Fans undoubtedly would love to see Christian return from what are seemingly career-ending injuries, just as Edge did when he made his return in the Royal Rumble match earlier this year after missing nine years because of a neck injury.

Perhaps Christian returning for an actual match at some point could be in the cards, but the angle he did with Orton on Raw was a nice surprise for the fans for the time being. In addition to adding more fuel to the rivalry between Orton and Edge, it helped further establish Orton as a sadistic villain—perhaps the most dangerous and vicious in WWE.

Even if Christian never has another match, he did a great service to Orton and WWE by running an angle on Monday's Raw.

