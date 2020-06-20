Report: Anthony Tolliver Likely to Sign Grizzlies Contract Amid Outside Interest

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2020

Memphis Grizzlies Anthony Tolliver reacts after a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 2, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

Despite interest from elsewhere, it seems Anthony Tolliver will be sticking with the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Grizzlies are the "likely destination" for the veteran forward:

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Who Needs a Title the Most?

    Which star's legacy would get the biggest boost if he led his team to a 2020 title?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who Needs a Title the Most?

    Nekias Duncan
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Sets Transaction Window

    June 23, 12pm ET to June 30, 11:59pm ET

    Memphis Grizzlies logo
    Memphis Grizzlies

    NBA Sets Transaction Window

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Moments That Went Viral Before Twitter 📱

    These 10 moments in NBA history didn't need social media to become legendary

    Memphis Grizzlies logo
    Memphis Grizzlies

    Moments That Went Viral Before Twitter 📱

    Mandela Namaste
    via Bleacher Report

    Raptors Uprising GC Wins Tipoff of 2K Tournament 🎮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Raptors Uprising GC Wins Tipoff of 2K Tournament 🎮

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report