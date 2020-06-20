Report: Anthony Tolliver Likely to Sign Grizzlies Contract Amid Outside Interest

John Amis/Associated Press

Despite interest from elsewhere, it seems Anthony Tolliver will be sticking with the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Grizzlies are the "likely destination" for the veteran forward:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.