Randy Orton and Best WWE Title Opponents for Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules

Drew McIntyre has been in possession of the WWE Championship for more than two months, and he is coming off a huge victory over Bobby Lashley to retain the title at Backlash.

The build toward July's Extreme Rules pay-per-view has already begun, but the identity of McIntyre's opponent isn't clear. Raw is somewhat short on top-flight heels, and one potential option is off the table, as Jinder Mahal recently underwent knee surgery.

Giving McIntyre quality opponents to work with will be key in the success of his title reign. Here are a few potential options to serve as Drew's dance partner at WWE's next pay-per-view event.

Randy Orton

It can be argued that no performer in professional wrestling has been better from an all-around perspective than Randy Orton in 2020.

Orton has been doing some great heel work in recent years, and he has been especially strong since January, when he turned on Edge the night after the Royal Rumble. Orton's promos have been compelling, and fans have seen a sadistic side of him that laid dormant for quite some time.

Additionally, he is coming off an incredible match against Edge at Backlash. Orton and Edge had the impossible task of living up to the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" moniker, but they managed to put on a bout that was among the best in recent memory.

Orton won by bringing back The Punt, and he utilized it again the next night on Raw when he used it on Christian in a Street Fight. As such, The Viper is clearly the biggest threat to McIntyre and his title reign.

The Apex Predator is already among the most decorated Superstars in WWE history, with 13 world title reigns to his credit, and it seems like it's only a matter of time before he lands No. 14.

Whether that comes at the expense of McIntyre remains to be seen since it is still fairly early in McIntyre's reign, but there is little doubt that fans would like to see two of the hottest performers in WWE pitted against each other.

It is possible that WWE will wait until SummerSlam before doing McIntyre vs. Orton, but if there are no better options on the table, then a brutal Extreme Rules match between the two is something that could steal the show and pique the WWE Universe's interest.

Bobby Lashley

McIntyre scored wins over Lashley both at Backlash and on Raw, but it is possible that WWE could attempt to extend their rivalry.

The win at Backlash was controversial to say the least, as Lashley seemed like he was possibly on the verge of winning the title before Lana showed up and provided the distraction that resulted in McIntyre's triumph.

Lashley attempted to get revenge the next night on Raw when he teamed with MVP against McIntyre and R-Truth in a match wherein the WWE Championship was on the line. McIntyre retained, but it was MVP who took the pinfall from Truth.

Although Lashley has lost a pair of title matches to McIntyre, the first was under iffy circumstances, and the second didn't even result in Lashley being part of the finish.

All of that suggests that a blow-off match between McIntyre and Lashley at Extreme Rules is possible, and it wouldn't be the worst thing WWE could do considering the fact that they have solid in-ring chemistry.

An Extreme Rules match would also be the perfect way to end the feud and allow both Superstars to move on to something else for SummerSlam.

If WWE wants something fresh like McIntyre vs. Orton or the McIntyre vs. Lesnar rematch at SummerSlam, then it would make sense to keep McIntyre vs. Lashley going for another month.

Dolph Ziggler

While Dolph Ziggler is technically still a SmackDown Superstar, that may not be the case for long.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning to move Ziggler to Raw as a means of completing the trade that sent intercontinental champion AJ Styles to SmackDown.

Provided that happens, Ziggler could be a quality transitional opponent for McIntyre at Extreme Rules before McIntyre moves on to someone else at SummerSlam. Not only could McIntyre and Ziggler have an excellent match, but they have history as well.

The pair teamed together in 2018 and even held the Raw Tag Team Championship. They broke up at the end of that year so that McIntyre could pursue a singles run, and there was never an ideal conclusion to the situation.

Having Ziggler make a surprise appearance on Raw by attacking McIntyre would be a strong way to start the feud, and there is enough backstory between them to build a compelling rivalry.

It would be tough to envision Ziggler beating McIntyre for the title since he hasn't been built as a true world title contender in quite some time, but The Showoff is a pro's pro and one of the best performers in the business, so the fans watching at home shouldn't mind it if he gets an main event spot, however brief.

