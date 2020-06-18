Jamal Adams Reportedly Would Welcome Trade to Cowboys, Ravens, Eagles, More

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams reportedly would like to be traded to one of a number of teams as the 2020 season approaches.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Adams "would welcome a trade" to the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

All of those teams have notably made the playoffs in the last two years, which is something the Jets have not done since the 2010 campaign.

Rich Cimini of ESPN reported Adams told the Jets he wants to be traded and is "frustrated with his contract negotiations." While the LSU product could hold out during training camp, New York apparently does not plan on moving him.

Cimini noted Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has already received a sizable contract extension, while Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett are primed to negotiate their own extensions. They were all members of the 2017 draft class, along with Adams.

Adams even suggested "Maybe it's time to move on!" in a response to a comment on Instagram:

Cimini reported the Jets and the safety were at "an impasse in contract talks" in May.

Adams is set to become a free agent following the 2021 campaign after New York exercised the $9.86 million fifth-year option on his deal. He has been a revelation on the field since the team selected him with the No. 6 pick in the 2017 draft and is coming off two straight Pro Bowl selections and an All-Pro nod.

He posted 115 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery in 2018 and followed with 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception in 2019.

What's more, he is just 24 years old and would potentially be a season-altering addition for any team that trades for him. That is especially true of the seven contenders with which he is reportedly hoping to land, all of whom are eyeing a Super Bowl run this year.