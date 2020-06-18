Mark Cuban: 'Hopefully I'd Join' Mavericks Players in Protest During Anthem

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban not only supports protests during the national anthem, but he'd also be willing to take part in them.

"If they were taking a knee and they were being respectful, I'd be proud of them," Cuban said Thursday on ESPN's Outside the Lines. "Hopefully I'd join them."

The mindset comes amid worldwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality following the killing of George Floyd. Several NBA players, including Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, have considered sitting out the NBA's restarted season because they feel it is a distraction from the current movement, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

There has been significant criticism of those who kneeled during the national anthem over the past few years, beginning with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. President Donald Trump referred to those who kneel as a "son of a b---h" at a campaign rally in 2017.

Cuban himself said at the time he expected players to stand during the anthem. However, he acknowledged that the past three years have led to some change.

"Because I think we've learned a lot since 2017," he said Thursday. "I think we've evolved as a country. And this is really a unique point in time where we can grow as a society."

Cuban now thinks players should at least have the opportunity to voice their protest during the anthem if they choose:

"Whether it's holding their arm up in the air, whether it's taking a knee, whatever it is, I don't think this is an issue of respect or disrespect to the flag or to the anthem or to our country. I think this is more a reflection of our players' commitment to this country and the fact that it's so important to them that they're willing to say what's in their heart and do what they think is right."

The NBA does have rules requiring players and coaches to stand for the anthem, with Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf creating controversy for his protests in 1996.

Based on the current environment, however, Cuban thinks Commissioner Adam Silver should change the rule.

"My hope is we'll let the players do exactly what they think is the right thing to do."