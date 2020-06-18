Ex-Rams DB Marqui Christian Reportedly Suspended 2 Games

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Defensive back Marqui Christian remains unsigned in free agency, but he will reportedly be suspended for the first two weeks of the 2020 season.

Field Yates of ESPN reported the news Thursday, noting Christian agreed to a deal with the New York Jets earlier this offseason that "eventually fell through." Christian played for the Los Angeles Rams in each of the last four seasons.

The reason for the suspension was not provided.

Christian entered the league as a fifth-round pick out of Midwestern State University in 2016 and played all 16 games in each of the last two years. While he does not have an interception in his career, he finished the 2019 campaign with 36 tackles and two passes defended.

He spent much of his time on special teams.

Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk noted the Jets reached an agreement with the defensive back on March 21, but it took less than a week for it to fall apart before he officially signed.

This suspension figures to make it more difficult for Christian to find a new role for a potential suitor as the season approaches.