Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw 'Committed' to Taking Stand Amid Social Unrest

Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw sent a message on Twitter on Thursday committing himself to effecting change:

The statement comes amid worldwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

Major League Baseball has used its platform to speak out against racism, including Commissioner Rob Manfred, who spoke before the MLB draft while displaying a sign that read "Black Lives Matter" (h/t Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports).

"This moment is a call to action to acknowledge the ills that exits, to show solidarity with the Black community and its efforts to end racism and injustice," Manfred said in his statement. "We want to utilize the platform afforded by our game to be not only allies, but active participants in social change."

The league also pledged in excess of $1 million to organizations that support Black Lives Matter.

Individual players have used their voices as well, including prominent black stars around the league:

Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star, is using his platform as a white athlete to be an ally to those in need.