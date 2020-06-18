Vikings OC Gary Kubiak Reacts to Dalvin Cook's Potential Contract Holdout

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak isn't sweating the possibility of Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook holding out in pursuit of a new contract.

"That's part of the business," Kubiak said of Cook's situation Wednesday, per the Pioneer Press' Dane Mizutani. "We all understand that. Those guys will do their job. We have to stay focused on our job as a football team moving forward."

