Rafael Dos Anjos Says He Wants UFC Fight vs. Conor McGregor 'At Any Weight'

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Conor McGregor might be retired, but that's not stopping Rafael Dos Anjos from pushing for a fight with the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion.

Dos Anjos told MMAjunkie's Mike Bohn he feels a level of unfinished business with McGregor:

"The whole history. I was the lightweight champion, he was coming up to challenge me and also, I got a lot of fights. That was the only one that I didn't make it. That's what I would like to have on my record, a fight with Conor. That's why I tweeted out, 'No more ifs.' You see a lot of people say, 'If that fight would've happened; If RDA won, If Conor won, what would've happened with Conor? If Conor had lost what would've happened?' A lot of ifs. So it's time to just put that thing on the table and let’s go. Let's make this fight happen at any weight."

The two were originally set to face off at UFC 196 on March 5, 2016. Dos Anjos broke his foot while training for the fight and had to pull out. Nate Diaz took his place and induced a submission from McGregor in the second round.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.