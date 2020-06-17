4 Reasons Not to Believe Conor McGregor's Latest Retirement Announcement

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Conor McGregor is once again retired. At least, that's what the Irish MMA superstar would have the world believe.

McGregor announced his retirement on Twitter moments after the conclusion of the UFC 250 card on June 7.

"Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting," the former two-division UFC champion wrote in his retirement Tweet, which included a photo of him with his mother. "Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it's yours."

At this stage, McGregor has amassed enough wealth to retire, having had a massively successful combat sports career and launched multiple successful companies, such as his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey and his August McGregor clothing line. He's also already cemented himself as one of the greatest and most influential fighters in MMA history, winning titles in two weight classes and shattering multiple UFC records, so there's really no need to stick around for his legacy's sake.

All the same, there is a widespread skepticism that his retirement will last. That skepticism is easy to understand.

To put it simply, it doesn't take a detective to deduce that we haven't seen the last of Conor McGregor in the Octagon. The clues are everywhere.