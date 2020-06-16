Former Giants Pitcher Mike McCormick Dies at 81 from Parkinson's Disease

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Pitcher Mike McCormick, who played 16 seasons in Major League Baseball from 1956-71, died Saturday at the age of 81 due to Parkinson's disease.

The Giants gave McCormick a $50,000 signing bonus in 1956 when he was 17 years old. MLB rules at the time required players who received a bonus to stay on the MLB roster for two years.

McCormick went right from high school to the big leagues, making MLB debut in September 1956 with the New York Giants at 17 years old, making him the youngest player in the National League that season.

After posting a 4.58 ERA in his first three seasons, McCormick came into his own with four career All-Star selections. He led the NL with a 2.70 ERA in 1960 and was named the NL Cy Young winner in 1967.

McCormick played for five teams throughout his career. He spent 11 years with the Giants, but also spent time with the Baltimore Orioles, Washington Senators, Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees.

The Giants inducted McCormick into their Wall of Fame as part of the inaugural class in 2008. He went 134-128 with a 3.73 ERA in 484 career MLB games.