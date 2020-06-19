Offseason Trade Ideas for Every NBA Team Not Invited to Orlando

5 of 7

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

The Trade: Draymond Green for Trevor Ariza, Rodney Hood and a first-round pick

Finding a deal for the cap-strapped Golden State Warriors isn't easy. So, let's go into this slide under the caveat that this team isn't likely to make any major moves this summer.

If they did want to further shake things up, though, the likeliest candidates for trades may be Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. The latter's contract would be exponentially more difficult to move, though, and while Green was, in many ways, the engine of this team during its dynasty, his contract could be parlayed into more depth for a team that desperately needs it.

Ariza is four years older than Draymond, not as good a defender and certainly nowhere near the passer the Warriors point forward is. But his three-point percentage since Green's career started (36.2) is significantly better than Draymond's 31.9. And though he won't contend for Defensive Player of the Year, Ariza has been known as a solid multi-positional defender throughout his career.

Then there's Hood, who may be a question mark thanks to an Achilles tear this season.

"The initial thought is like, 'Damn. Most guys used to retire after the Achilles injury,'" he told ESPN's Eric Woodyard. "Nobody really but Dominique Wilkins has come back to be the same person as he used to be or better; but now, more and more guys come back and they're healthy."

If Hood could follow the Wesley Matthews post-Achilles trajectory, he would at least offer more size and shooting on the wing for the Warriors. With $107.9 million committed to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Wiggins next season, it won't be easy for Golden State to fill out its roster.

Turning Green's contract into multiple rotation members could be a shortcut toward that (albeit a potentially painful one).

For Portland, Green would seamlessly slot in next to Jusuf Nurkic, another big with some passing chops. His role would likely be similar to the one he enjoyed with the Warriors. He can guard 1 through 5 on defense and engineer possessions that would give Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum more catch-and-shoot opportunities.

The Trail Blazers could have their own issues with depth in 2020-21, but the last few years may be evidence that Lillard and McCollum need at least one more star (even if it's one on the wrong side of his prime) to contend for a championship.