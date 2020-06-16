B/R NBA Staff: The Biggest Rivalries of Every NBA Decade

5 of 6

LUCY NICHOLSON/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Between them, the Lakers and Spurs won seven of the 10 NBA titles in the 2000s—four by the Lakers and three by the Spurs. Each featured one of the two defining non-LeBron James players of the decade—Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. For most of the decade, they each had one of the handful of greatest coaches in the history of basketball—the Lakers' Phil Jackson and the Spurs' Gregg Popovich.

Classic battles? They faced each other five times in the playoffs over those 10 years, twice in the Western Conference Finals and three times in the second round.

Iconic moments? Derek Fisher's buzzer-beater with less than half a second remaining came in Game 5 of the 2004 semifinals. The Lakers prevailed that year before losing to Detroit in the Finals; the year before, it was the Spurs who beat the Lakers in the second round on the way to the first of their three 2000s titles.

You can't tell the story of the NBA in the 2000s without the majority of the attention spent on the two teams that dominated it. There were plenty of all-time-great players between the two clubs, along with a clash of styles and clear mutual respect between the two sides. It's everything you could want in a rivalry.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards

"Mutual respect" was not present in the rivalry between the Cavs and Wizards, who faced off in the first round three years in a row from 2006 to 2008. These were the early years of LeBron James' career, back when he was still answering questions about whether he could win in the playoffs. The Wizards were never on his level, but they engaged in plenty of trash talk regardless.

The most notable event in their rivalry was DeShawn Stevenson calling James "overrated" during their 2008 matchup. James declined to respond, saying it would be akin to Jay-Z responding to Soulja Boy. Then, Jay-Z recorded a Wizards diss freestyle, which a DJ played at a popular D.C. club that served as a favorite spot for Wizards players. That resulted in the team boycotting the club.

Stevenson responded by inviting Soulja Boy to sit courtside and perform at halftime of the next home game in the series.

This was a rivalry ahead of its time. The sheer ridiculousness of it would have thrived in the social media era.

Also considered: Kobe Bryant and LeBron James were widely considered the two greatest players of the post-Michael Jordan era but never met in the Finals. It almost happened in 2009, but James' Cavaliers lost to the Orlando Magic in the Western Conference Finals.

Also, the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics was one of the great rivalries of the NBA's golden era, revived briefly at the end of the 2000s in two Finals matchups—the Celtics' 17th title in 2008 and the Lakers' 16th in 2010.

—Sean Highkin