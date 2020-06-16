NBA Free Agents 2020: Fred VanVleet, Danilo Gallinari and Biggest Flight Risks

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA free agent class won't wow the basketball world with quantity or quality. That's doubly true when excluding the players who are almost assuredly re-signing with their current clubs.

Anthony Davis didn't navigate his way to the Los Angeles Lakers only to bolt after a single, wildly successful season. The New Orleans Pelicans can't let Brandon Ingram walk in restricted free agency after witnessing his All-Star debut. DeMar DeRozan and Andre Drummond are going nowhere with massive player options that tower over whatever annual salaries would exist for them on the open market.

The supply of difference-makers isn't great, and due to a near league-wide cap crunch, neither is the demand.

But the teams with money to spend will have a few options. From a world champion point guard to a 6'10" net-shredder, we'll break down the best players on the market who could change clubs this offseason.

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 2020 NBA Finals served as an overdue introduction to Fred VanVleet for casual fans.

The plucky, two-way playmaker had previously authored an incredible three-year climb with the Raptors. In 2016-17, he was an undrafted rookie who barely saw the floor. By 2019's championship round, he was a key complementary scorer and Toronto's top defensive option to throw at two-time MVP Stephen Curry.

"On the 47 possessions when other Raptors guarded [Curry], he had 30 points while shooting 7-for-12 from the field and 4-for-6 from three," The Ringer's Rodger Sherman wrote after Game 1. "On the 33 possessions VanVleet guarded him, he had four while shooting 1-for-6 from the field, missing all three threes he attempted."

VanVleet has upped the ante again in his fourth NBA season, which is his first as a full-time starter. He's essentially posting personal bests across the board and is one of just 14 players averaging 17 points, six assists and two three-pointers.

The Raptors surely want to keep him, but they have other priorities. Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka are entering unrestricted free agency too, and Toronto can only spend so much while keeping the books clean for 2021 free agency. Since other teams need a starting point guard (the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons chief among them), and VanVleet is the best available, it's easy to envision his bidding rise above Toronto's top price point.

Danilo Gallinari, Oklahoma City Thunder

Danilo Gallinari has been a godsend for the Thunder. They aren't shocking the basketball world without his 19.2 points per game or ridiculous outside shooting (3.0 triples per night at a 40.9 percent clip).

But it's important to remember these two joined forces out of necessity. OKC needed a money-matcher for last summer's Paul George blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, and Gallo perfectly scratched that itch. His contract only ran through the end of this season, and he could handle substantial minutes until it did.

The Thunder shouldn't forget the temporary nature of this partnership. The fact they are surprisingly successful this season doesn't change their timeline. Despite what their record says, they're in the early stages of a post-PG, post-Russell Westbrook rebuild. They cannot justify breaking the bank for a 31-year-old who can't take them to the top, but could delay their inevitable (arguably necessary) tumble to the bottom.

Gallinari should be a top target of any win-now club with cash on hand. He's an easy fit for almost any roster, as his size-sniping combo makes him an ideal floor-spacer. The Miami Heat, who pursued Gallinari at the trade deadline, still need another scoring threat to maximize their potential. He could also be a sneaky-good investment for a team looking to lift its ceiling, like the Phoenix Suns.

Christian Wood, Detroit Pistons

A unique path to stardom makes for a great sports story, but it can also complicate things from a salary cap perspective.

Undrafted in 2015, Christian Wood has seen the hoops world from all angles. He's already playing for his fifth different NBA franchise. He only got his latest gig after beating out Joe Johnson, who was coming off an MVP run in the Big 3. When Detroit reshuffled the deck at the trade deadline, Wood finally stepped into a featured role, and he has been rewriting his basketball story ever since.

Hollywood might have a hard time believing just how far he's come. He was barely on the radar before February, and now he looks like one of the league's rising stars. Over his final 13 games before the season's suspension, he averaged 22.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.0 blocks. He shot 56.2 percent from the field and 40.0 from distance.

This makes him an automatic keeper for the Pistons, right? Well, not exactly. His winding road to the Motor City means he's now he entering unrestricted free agency. That eliminates the advantage teams normally have in retaining a rising 24-year-old. He's free to sign where he chooses, and other than familiarity, the Pistons don't have major advantages over other suitors.

That doesn't mean he's definitely out of Detroit, but he'll have options. The Knicks and Charlotte Hornets, in particular, seem likely candidates to put a big offer in front of him.