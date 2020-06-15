Tracy McGrady Says He'd Vote Not to Play in NBA amid COVID-19, Racial Protests

Tracy McGrady Says He'd Vote Not to Play in NBA amid COVID-19, Racial ProtestsJune 15, 2020
Basketball Hall of Fame Tracy McGrady told Rachel Nichols on Monday's episode of The Jump that he would "vote not to play" if he were still in the NBA amid conflict related to a return-to-play plan (2:20 mark):
The 41-year-old, whose last season in the league was 2012, cited his desire for "radical change" in terms of police brutality and racial injustice as well as the fact "there are still people dying from this coronavirus."
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday a "growing uncertainty" among players about participating in the NBA resuming its 2019-20 season sequestered at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
There's no singular conversation driving discussion among players now: It isn't just the Black Lives Matter movement, or the coronavirus, or bubble limitations, or family concerns, or risk of injury, or money. Many players are discussing and weighing it all. https://t.co/2fqmUfgbNx
Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving has been a prominent voice expressing concerns over the season's return, which has been on hiatus since March 12 during the COVID-19 pandemic, distracting from the nationwide protests demanding reform related to police brutality and social injustice:
Carmelo Anthony, Donovan Mitchell, Dwight Howard and Lou Williams are among players who share Irving's concerns:
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Donovan Mitchell, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard among others spoke out about possibly sitting out due to social/COVID-19 issues, per sources. NBPA leadership, Paul/Garrett Temple, provided insight too. Every player had a voice — wants to find purpose, whether they play or not.
However, the likes of LeBron James and Austin Rivers lean the other direction:
Woj and ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported earlier Monday that National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts spoke with numerous players over the weekend to come to an agreement on how to best move forward:
According to Wojnarowski on Thursday, the league is planning on allowing teams to use "substitution" players:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources: Players deciding against participating in Orlando could be replaced by a substitution player. NBA plans to allow replacements for players who test positive for COVID-19 or suffer injuries. Replaced players become ineligible for the rest of 2019-2020 season. https://t.co/6J62J0k8Nv
The season is scheduled to resume play June 30, with the 2020 Finals concluding no later than Oct. 12.
