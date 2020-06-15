Tracy McGrady Says He'd Vote Not to Play in NBA amid COVID-19, Racial Protests

Tracy McGrady smiles as he speaks during his enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Springfield, Mass. McGrady is a seven-time NBA All-Star and a two-time NBA scoring champion who played for seven NBA teams in his 16 season pro career. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Basketball Hall of Fame Tracy McGrady told Rachel Nichols on Monday's episode of The Jump that he would "vote not to play" if he were still in the NBA amid conflict related to a return-to-play plan (2:20 mark):

The 41-year-old, whose last season in the league was 2012, cited his desire for "radical change" in terms of police brutality and racial injustice as well as the fact "there are still people dying from this coronavirus."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday a "growing uncertainty" among players about participating in the NBA resuming its 2019-20 season sequestered at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida:

Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving has been a prominent voice expressing concerns over the season's return, which has been on hiatus since March 12 during the COVID-19 pandemic, distracting from the nationwide protests demanding reform related to police brutality and social injustice:

Carmelo Anthony, Donovan Mitchell, Dwight Howard and Lou Williams are among players who share Irving's concerns:

However, the likes of LeBron James and Austin Rivers lean the other direction:

Woj and ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported earlier Monday that National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts spoke with numerous players over the weekend to come to an agreement on how to best move forward:

According to Wojnarowski on Thursday, the league is planning on allowing teams to use "substitution" players:

The season is scheduled to resume play June 30, with the 2020 Finals concluding no later than Oct. 12.

