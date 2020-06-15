Lakers' Danny Green Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Blair Bashen

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green announced his engagement Monday to girlfriend Blair Bashen on Instagram.

"Sorry it took so long babe!" Green wrote in the caption alongside him proposing on a beach. "Just wanted to be able to get you the ring you deserved and couldn't afford it until now love you with all my heart and Im so lucky to have had you by my side these past 5 years...many more years to come! Here's to forever!"

Green signed a two-year, $30 million deal with the Lakers last offseason and has earned about $67 million in his 11-year NBA career, per Spotrac, so despite Green's joke, money likely wasn't an issue.

The two have been dating for five years, according to TMZ Sports.

Bashen, who played volleyball at Purdue, posted the news on her own Instagram account as well.