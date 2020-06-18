Report: Pistons, Troy Weaver 'Finalizing' Contract to Be Detroit's New GM

Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons will reportedly hire Oklahoma City Thunder vice president of basketball operations Troy Weaver to be their new general manager.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons are finalizing a deal with Weaver to run their front office.

This comes after Marc Stein of the New York Times reported June 15 Weaver was the "top choice" for the position.

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported former Atlanta Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox, Los Angeles Clippers assistant general manager Mark Hughes and New Orleans Pelicans assistant general manager Bryson Graham were also candidates.

Wojnarowski tweeted Hughes, Weaver and Brooklyn Nets assistant general manager Jeff Peterson emerged as the "three serious candidates."

Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press noted the Pistons were looking for an experienced candidate who would report to senior adviser Ed Stefanski.

Sankofa's report also made it clear the Pistons saw former players Chauncey Billups and Tayshaun Prince as candidates for the assistant general manager position, which follows with the desire to hire someone with extensive experience.

OKC hired Weaver, who was previously the director of player personnel and head scout for the Utah Jazz, in May 2008. He worked his way up to vice president of basketball operations after spending seven seasons as the vice president/assistant general manager. He helped build a team that reached the 2012 NBA Finals and went to the Western Conference Finals four times in a six-season span from 2010-11 to 2015-16.

Weaver emerged from the group of candidates and now has plenty of work to do in the immediate future.

The Pistons have a favorable draft pick and plenty of cap space to work with approaching an offseason that would likely see it attempt to bring back emerging focal point Christian Wood and perhaps trade Derrick Rose and Tony Snell's expiring contracts, per Sankofa.

The Pistons finished the 2019-20 season with a 20-46 record, which was not good enough to earn an invite to Orlando, Florida, for the 22-team format to resume the season following a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They needed to be within six games of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, and they were 10.5 games back of the Orlando Magic.

Detroit has not won a playoff series since the 2007-08 campaign, which is when Billups was a player and not someone who was connected to the front office. Weaver will look to restore some of the former glory to a franchise that has struggled of late.