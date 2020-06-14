AEW Superstar Kris Statlander Says She Will Need Knee Surgery on Torn ACL

Presley Ann/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling star Kris Statlander confirmed Sunday she will undergo surgery after suffering a torn ACL.

PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson had reported Statlander injured the knee while hitting a tope suicida on Kip Sabian during a tag team match on AEW Dynamite.

Statlander was the No. 2-ranked challenger in the women's division in Wednesday's most recent update. Her absence will be felt for a promotion that's already without Dr. Britt Baker.

Baker was set to face off with Statlander at Double or Nothing but had to withdraw due to knee and tendon injuries. She's at least maintaining an on-screen presence in a non-wrestling capacity.

Still, AEW appeared to be building Baker up as a credible threat to women's champion Hikaru Shida. Statlander unsuccessfully challenged Nyla Rose for the title at Revolution in February, but her victory over Penelope Ford signaled her possible ascension back into the championship scene in Baker's place.

Now, AEW is once again forced to reassess the direction of the women's division.