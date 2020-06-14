The Undertaker Says Goldberg Match 'Was Really Close to Being Catastrophic'

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

The Undertaker's match with Goldberg at 2019's Super ShowDown is widely remembered as one of the worst marquee matches in recent WWE history.

For The Undertaker, it was such a disaster that it made him question whether he should walk away for good.

"It's just like, wow, that was really close to being catastrophic," Undertaker said in the fourth installment of The Last Ride.



Billed as a once-in-a-lifetime clash of Monday Night War legends, Undertaker-Goldberg is instead remembered as a botch-filled mess that nearly led to serious injuries for both stars. Goldberg nearly broke Taker's neck on a botched jackhammer, both men fell over what looked like an aborted reversal into a tombstone, and Undertaker forgot to even wrap Goldberg's leg after finishing him with a weak chokeslam.

Goldberg said he suffered a major concussion during the match that resulted in his inability to compete at the peak of his abilities.

"It was a train wreck. It was not anything he wanted, it was not anything I'm sure Goldberg wanted or the fans wanted," Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool, said.

Undertaker said the botches in the match led to his back being "jacked up."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I'm just like, man, maybe it's time. Maybe you are out of gas," Undertaker said. "You got a wife and kids. Am I risking permanent injury? All of that stuff comes flooding into your head after stuff like that happens. And I need to really take a real honest look at this and assess where I'm at. Is it me? Have I lost that big a step. Are you the reason this stuff is happening? You've got all of this stuff going on in your head, you've got this pain in your back and you can't hardly move—it was tough for a while."