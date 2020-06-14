Marvin Vettori, Mariya Agapova and Performance Bonus Payouts from UFC on ESPN 10

Handout/Getty Images

Four different fighters earned Performance of the Night awards at UFC on ESPN 10 Saturday night.

According to Alexander K. Lee of MMA Fighting, Marvin Vettori, Mariya Agapova, Tyson Nam and Christian Aguilera each earned a $50,000 bonus from their wins at Las Vegas. It was likely difficult to separate the group as all four secured first-round finishes over their opponents.

Vettori was one of the bigger stars of the night, getting a first-round submission over Karl Roberson in the co-main event with a rear-naked choke.

Cynthia Calvillo defeated Jessica Eye by unanimous decision in the other main event but didn't receive any bonuses. No one was awarded a Fight of the Night bonus despite having two split decisions on the card.

A few competitors used the event to showcase their ability on a bigger stage, including Agapova, who used a rear-naked choke to get a submission from Hannah Cifers in two minutes and 42 seconds.

It was the 23-year-old's third-straight win with a first-round finish since losing to Tracy Cortez last July.

Aguilera defeated Anthony Ivy while Nam beat Zarrukh Adashev, both by knockout in less than a minute.

Julia Avila had the fastest win of the night with a 22-second TKO of Gina Mazany but she wasn't included in the performance bonuses.