Dana White: Anderson Silva vs. Anthony Pettis Fight Won't Be Scheduled Right Now

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 13: UFC president Dana White interacts with media after the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC president Dana White said the promotion is not interested in booking a fight between Anderson Silva and Anthony Pettis after the two had a back-and-forth on social media this week.

"I saw that, that they were going back and forth. Him and Pettis? Yeah no," White told reporters Saturday, per Adam Martin of BJPenn. "Guys talk s--t every day on Twitter and social media."

White added he's unsure of who Silva could fight if he returns to the Octagon. The 45-year-old has two bouts remaining on his UFC contract and has expressed interest in continuing his career despite having six losses and a no contest in his last eight fights.

Pettis said it would be an "honor" to fight Silva in an Instagram post, and the Brazilian legend responded by saying "let's do this." Pettis has lost two of his last three fights but is coming off a unanimous-decision win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 249 in May.

Conor McGregor also called out Silva for a fight, which White said he did not have any interest in booking.

"It's not a fight that I'm interested in right now," White told reporters. "Listen, everybody's in quarantine, right? They can't go to the gym. They can't go to restaurants. So they sit on these stupid things all day. Conor and I have not talked about fighting."

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

There have been calls for Silva to retire for years. After going undefeated from 2006-2012, Silva is now seven years into the dark ending of his career. While his name still pops every fan hoping for one last throwback bout, Silva is closer to 50 than 40 and lost via leg kicks to Jared Cannonier in his last fight.

White hasn't outright called on Silva to retire, but his hesitance to book any fight shows his level of enthusiasm about putting the legend back in the Octagon. 

Related

    UFC Fight Night Results: Cynthia Calvillo Beats Jessica Eye

    MMA logo
    MMA

    UFC Fight Night Results: Cynthia Calvillo Beats Jessica Eye

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    Dana White: Media 'So Full of S--t'

    UFC's Dana White denies that he 'ripped' McGregor in NSFW answer at presser: 'When did I f--king rip Conor McGregor?'

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Dana White: Media 'So Full of S--t'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best Conor McGregor WWE and AEW Feuds

    Ranking the top options if Conor decides to enter the squared circle

    MMA logo
    MMA

    The Best Conor McGregor WWE and AEW Feuds

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Fight Night 177: Eye vs. Calvillo

    Odds, schedule, predictions

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Fight Night 177: Eye vs. Calvillo

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report