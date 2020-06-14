Dana White: Anderson Silva vs. Anthony Pettis Fight Won't Be Scheduled Right Now

Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC president Dana White said the promotion is not interested in booking a fight between Anderson Silva and Anthony Pettis after the two had a back-and-forth on social media this week.

"I saw that, that they were going back and forth. Him and Pettis? Yeah no," White told reporters Saturday, per Adam Martin of BJPenn. "Guys talk s--t every day on Twitter and social media."

White added he's unsure of who Silva could fight if he returns to the Octagon. The 45-year-old has two bouts remaining on his UFC contract and has expressed interest in continuing his career despite having six losses and a no contest in his last eight fights.

Pettis said it would be an "honor" to fight Silva in an Instagram post, and the Brazilian legend responded by saying "let's do this." Pettis has lost two of his last three fights but is coming off a unanimous-decision win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 249 in May.

Conor McGregor also called out Silva for a fight, which White said he did not have any interest in booking.

"It's not a fight that I'm interested in right now," White told reporters. "Listen, everybody's in quarantine, right? They can't go to the gym. They can't go to restaurants. So they sit on these stupid things all day. Conor and I have not talked about fighting."

There have been calls for Silva to retire for years. After going undefeated from 2006-2012, Silva is now seven years into the dark ending of his career. While his name still pops every fan hoping for one last throwback bout, Silva is closer to 50 than 40 and lost via leg kicks to Jared Cannonier in his last fight.

White hasn't outright called on Silva to retire, but his hesitance to book any fight shows his level of enthusiasm about putting the legend back in the Octagon.