The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night

1 of 6

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

No, UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko didn't make an appearance during the UFC Fight Night card featuring a main event matchup between Jessica Eye and longtime strawweight contender Cynthia Calvillo.

But Shevchenko stood the most to win or lose from the outcome of the fight, and since Calvillo scored the dominant decision win, the women's flyweight champ will wake up tomorrow morning with a new contender for her 125-pound throne.

That seems important. Because Eye had long been the best fighter in the women's flyweight division this side of its champion, the 125-pound division was definitely in need of a talent infusion heading into Saturday night.

Shevchenko had already kicked Eye into oblivion just last summer, so Eye being ranked the No. 1 contender at 125 pounds didn't do anything for the division as a whole.

Now Calvillo adds to the depth of the field. Shevchenko has huge superfights ahead of her against other UFC champs such as Zhang Weili and Amanda Nunes someday.

But Weili still has work cut out for her as the strawweight champ, and Nunes already holds two decision wins over Shevchenko.

That means Shevchenko needs more legitimate flyweight contenders to keep her busy while those potential bouts continue to develop.

Calvillo beating the No. 1 ranked contender in her first fight in a new division immediately makes her a legit threat to Shevchenko's throne.