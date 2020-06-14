The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight NightJune 14, 2020
The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night
There was another action-packed night of UFC fights available to consume on Saturday night on ESPN and ESPN+.
The premier Mixed Martial Arts promoter in the world has been the industry leader among U.S.-based sports leagues this month as Dana White and company continued to produce live events through the COVID-19 pandemic at its fan-free UFC APEX venue in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Now that all the action is complete, it's time to sort through the results of the latest UFC Fight Night card to determine which of the evening's competitors were the biggest winners and losers.
Winner: Valentina Shevchenko
No, UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko didn't make an appearance during the UFC Fight Night card featuring a main event matchup between Jessica Eye and longtime strawweight contender Cynthia Calvillo.
But Shevchenko stood the most to win or lose from the outcome of the fight, and since Calvillo scored the dominant decision win, the women's flyweight champ will wake up tomorrow morning with a new contender for her 125-pound throne.
That seems important. Because Eye had long been the best fighter in the women's flyweight division this side of its champion, the 125-pound division was definitely in need of a talent infusion heading into Saturday night.
Shevchenko had already kicked Eye into oblivion just last summer, so Eye being ranked the No. 1 contender at 125 pounds didn't do anything for the division as a whole.
Now Calvillo adds to the depth of the field. Shevchenko has huge superfights ahead of her against other UFC champs such as Zhang Weili and Amanda Nunes someday.
But Weili still has work cut out for her as the strawweight champ, and Nunes already holds two decision wins over Shevchenko.
That means Shevchenko needs more legitimate flyweight contenders to keep her busy while those potential bouts continue to develop.
Calvillo beating the No. 1 ranked contender in her first fight in a new division immediately makes her a legit threat to Shevchenko's throne.
Loser: Missing Weight
Making weight in combat sports is incredibly important, primarily because of how dangerous it is for fighters to lock horns with someone who should be fighting in a higher weight class.
So when athletes miss weight for their upcoming fights, it's the type of unprofessional move that could lead to dire consequences.
Even so, sometimes a fighter missing weight turns out good for them. In fact, one might argue that sometimes fighters actually choose to stop trying to cut weight for a fight because they know it will better serve them if the event goes on the following day.
But that's not what happened on this card.
Three fighters missed weight at the pre-fight weigh-ins on Friday, and all three of them lost.
Jessica Eye, Karl Roberson and Zarrukh Adashev all decided discretion was the better part of valor when it came to trying to reach the weight limits of the divisions for which they signed fight contracts.
But none of those fighters ended up benefiting from it.
Winner: Viral Video Payoff
The co-main event didn't last very long, but there was a host of solid fighting accomplished by both fighters before rising middleweight Marvin Vettori ultimately scored his submission win over rival Karl Roberson.
There were big bombs thrown, some high-level scrambles, several strong ground-and-pound moves, and, in the end, the middleweight showdown turned out to be truly worthy of all the extra pre-fight promotion the fight received because of the altercation the fighters had last month that was captured on video.
Vettori was scheduled to face Roberson last month at the UFC on ESPN+ 29 card at Vystar Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.
But after Roberson didn't make weight and had to go to the hospital, the bout was canceled and the two got into a huge altercation in the hotel lobby over the matter.
That viral video basically became a pre-fight promo for the newly scheduled contest. Things got even better from that perspective after Roberson missed weight again for this one.
It was a solid scrap.
Vettori channeled all that anger and aggression into a solid performance that should have him busting into the 185-pound rankings soon.
Sometimes things like the hotel scuffle Vettori and Roberson found themselves in bring more eyes to the fight than is warranted.
That didn't prove to be the case for this fight.
Loser: Georges St-Pierre's All-Time Takedown Record?
Is UFC legend Georges St-Pierre's all-time takedowns record in trouble?
According to the UFC's online record book, the retired champ currently holds the all-time takedowns record for the promotion, but he might only be the placeholder for the honor.
Sure, it's just one of the many accolades and accomplishments St-Pierre has attached to his name, but it's amazing to think that rising bantamweight star Merab Dvalishvili might already be on his way to smashing St-Pierre's record.
St-Pierre landed 90 total takedowns over the course of his UFC career. It took him 22 fights to amass that number.
Dvalishvili? This guy already has 52 takedowns in just six UFC fights.
To put that in a slightly more contemporary perspective, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has landed 59 takedowns in 12 UFC fights.
So just imagine how many more Dvalishvili might have if he makes it into his 12th UFC contest.
And how many more if he makes it to 22 fights like St-Pierre did?
Dvalishvili's total takedown pace is truly remarkable.
Winner: Fast Finishes
Four of the first five fights were first-round stoppages, and three of them happened in less than a minute.
Was it the smaller Octagon?
Last month MMA Junkie's John Morgan revealed the UFC was using a 25-foot cage for its slate of events at UFC APEX in Las Vegas rather than its standard 30-foot Octagon.
Per that same reporter, UFC officials prefer the way the larger cage looks on television but it can't always fit that bigger one into some venues.
Regardless, maybe the confined space on Saturday meant there was less room for the losing fighters to find respite.
Or maybe the matchmakers just had a bad night?
Or a good one?
Only those guys would know, and the answers to whether they'd consider the fast stoppages good or bad would entirely depend on one's point of view.
Nothing sets up a prospect for failure quite as well as fights that are too easy.
But nothing builds a fighter faster in terms of becoming a star than starching opponents fast and furiously either.
Whatever was going on Saturday night during the preliminary card, it sure made for some memorable first-round moments.
Christian Aguilera starched Anthony Ivy in 59 seconds to start the card.
Tyson Nam obliterated Zarrukh Adashev in just 32 seconds in the second fight.
And Julia "Raging Panda" Avila used a furious barrage of aggression to fell Gina Mazany after just 22 seconds during the third fight on the card.
So fans of fast finishes were rewarded if they turned the action on early during the preliminary card.
UFC Fight Night Full Card Results
Main Card
Cynthia Calvillo def. Jessica Eye by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)
Marvin Vettori def. Karl Roberson by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:17, Round 1
Charles Rosa def. Kevin Aguilar by split decision (29-28, 29, 28, 28-29)
Andre Fili def. Charles Jourdain by split decision (29-28, 29, 28, 28-29)
Jordan Espinosa def. Mark De La Rosa by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Preliminary Card
Mariya Agapova def. Hannah Cifers by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:42, Round 1
Merab Dvalishvili def. Gustavo Lopez by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)
Julia Avila def. Gina Mazany by TKO (multiple punches) at 0:22, Round 1
Tyson Nam def. Zarrukh Adashev by KO (right-hand) at 0:32, Round 1
Christian Aguilera def. Anthony Ivy by TKO (right-hand) at 0:59, Round 1