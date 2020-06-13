Charles Schwab Challenge 2020: Xander Schauffele Takes 1-Shot Lead After Round 3

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

For the first time in three days, a new leader has emerged at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020.

Xander Schauffele (-13) now leads the pack after Harold Varner III held on to first place following each of the first two rounds. Varner (-11) dropped six spots Saturday after shooting an even-par 70.

The day's biggest movers were Patrick Reed (-10), who jumped up 26 spots into a tie for ninth, and Chesson Hadley (-8), who is tied for 16th and climbed 31 spots after shooting a round of 64 to find himself in a prime position for Sunday's action.

Here's a look at the top of the leaderboard after Round 3:

1. Xander Schauffele (-13)

T2. Gary Woodland (-12)

T2. Justin Thomas (-12)

T2. Branden Grace (-12)

T2. Collin Morikawa (-12)

T2. Jordan Spieth (-12)

T7. Daniel Berger (-11)

T7. Harold Varner III (-11)

T9. Patrick Reed (-10)

T9. Abraham Ancer (-10)

T9. Corey Conners (-10)

T9. Justin Rose (-10)

T9. Rory McIlroy (-10)

T9. Bryson DeChambeau (-10)

Full leaderboard available at PGATour.com

Recap

At one point Saturday, the leaderboard featured a five-way tie for first place between Spieth, Thomas, Woodland, Schauffele and Grace.

Spieth was locked in from the start, notching birdies on two of his first four holes, finishing with four overall with just two bogeys. More than anything else, it was his putting game that kept pushing him up the leaderboard.

If not for his bogey on No. 15, Spieth could've made it through the back nine without dropping a shot and remain tied for first place. Instead he'll enter Sunday one stroke back as he searches for his first tour victory since the The Open in 2017.

Instead it was Schauffele who broke the deadlock, sinking a birdie on No. 18 for his second straight round of 66. Even when he was saving par, Schauffele's game was executed in near-perfect fashion.

McIlroy will be another big name to keep an eye on Sunday. After shooting a 63 on Saturday, the Northern Irishman wobbled a bit with a 69 in Round 3, but he is just three strokes off the lead. A win would be No. 19 on tour for McIlroy.

Varner may not be done yet, either. Saturday was his worst round of the week, and he still managed to break even on the day. If he's able to regain his midweek form, the Ohio native may find himself back in first when it matters most Sunday.