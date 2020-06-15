Secret Weapons to Shake Up 2020 NBA Playoffs

2 of 6

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Terence Davis is renowned most for his shooting, acclaim that he has absolutely earned. He is converting 39.6 percent of his three-point attempts and places in the 78th percentile of spot-up efficiency on the season.

A sterling shot profile endears Davis even further to a Toronto Raptors team that has an ultra-clear pecking order. Around 90 percent of his looks come from beyond the arc or at the rim, a distribution that implies seamless integration and intense role awareness.

At the same time, Davis' value is more than that. He has both the bandwidth and license to branch out from his offensive cubbyhole. He boasts a disarming second jump when following his own misses around the hoop, knows how to capitalize on scrambling defenses and doesn't receive nearly enough credit for his passing.

Among 161 players who have finished at least 150 drives, Davis owns a top-16 assist rate, putting him right behind Lonzo Ball. His ball control can be a little iffy in the half court, and he's not the most accurate passer, but Toronto can turn to him for spot pick-and-roll playmaking in a pinch.

To what extent the Raptors will lean on Davis in high-stakes games remains to be seen. His playing time and efficiency plummeted in the two weeks leading up to the NBA's shutdown. Consistent playoff minutes will be hard to come by with Kyle Lowry, Norman Powell and Fred VanVleet all in front of him, and with Patrick McCaw in the mix as well.

Still, Davis can distinguish himself by carving out actual wing minutes. He's only 6'4", but he has spent time guarding 3s without appearing hopelessly overmatched and works his butt off away from the ball. Toronto is giving up just 101.6 points per 100 possessions when he mans small forward, though these returns come off a terribly small sample size.

Plenty of other players are far more likely to shape the outcome of a playoff series for the Raptors. Between Lowry, Powell, VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol and Pascal Siakam, they have a nice mix of stars and high-end role players. But Davis is potentially yet another ace up their sleeve, a truly impactful player capable of clawing his way into Toronto's (probably) shortened postseason rotation.