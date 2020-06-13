UFC Fight Night 177: Eye vs. Calvillo Odds, Schedule, Predictions

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo headline the UFC's latest Fight Night offering on ESPN from the APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

The women's flyweight matchup is a main event in the sense that it will be the last fight on the card rather than being a big-time fight. However, there are still some interesting clashes set to go down as the organization continues to make the facility its stateside home until the debut of Fight Island on Yas Island in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in July.

There will be a middleweight clash between Karl Roberson and Marvin Vettori in the co-main event, and Charles Jourdain will make his first appearance since his second-round knockout of Dooho Choi in the featherweight division.

Here's a look at the complete offerings along with the latest odds from Caesars Palace.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

Jessica Eye (+105; $100 bet wins $105)) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (-125; bet $125 to win $100)

(-125; bet $125 to win $100) Karl Roberson (+180) vs. Marvin Vettori (-210)

(-210) Kevin Aguilar (-180) vs. Charles Rosa (+160)

Andre Fili (-230) vs. Charles Jourdain (+190)

(-230) vs. Charles Jourdain (+190) Jordan Espinosa (-165) vs. Mark De La Rosa (+145)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Mariya Agapova (-350) vs. Hannah Cifers (+285)

(-350) vs. Hannah (+285) Merab Dvalishvili (N/A) vs. Gustavo Lopez (N/A)

Julia Avila (-600) vs. Gina Mazany (+450)

(+450) Zarrukh Adashev (+110) vs. Tyson Nam (-130)

(+110) vs. Tyson Nam (-130) Christian Aguilera (+165) vs. Anthony Ivy (-185)

Eye vs. Calvillo

Once you get past the fact that this fight is a less-than-ideal headliner there really is an interesting element to it.

Eye's record doesn't look great on paper at 15-7, but when you look at what she's done recently, there's reason to believe that she's fighting much better than her mediocre record would indicate. She is 4-1 in her last five fights, with a knockout loss to Valentina Shevchenko representing the only loss.

That's a loss that any woman not named Amanda Nunes would likely suffer. It is fair to wonder how well she can do at the flyweight division. For the second time in as many fights, the Ohioan failed to make weight for the bout by 0.25 pounds and appeared to be struggling on the scale.

Calvillo has also struggled with her weight cut in the past. She's making the move up to flyweight after failing to make strawweight in three of her last five fights. In moving up, she appeared to make weight easily.

The jump in weight is an interesting proposition for Calvillo. Her game is relatively dependent on her wrestling and scoring takedowns. At strawweight, she was able to muscle the majority of her opponents and only lost to Carla Esparza.

While Calvillo is the favorite here and has more hype, Eye is a dangerous opponent. She doesn't do anything exceptionally well, but she's a well-rounded fighter who is used to fighting women much bigger than Calvillo.

In a fight that could feature a little bit of everything, the veteran coming down from the bigger weight class could have the advantage and spring the upset.

Prediction: Eye via decision

Roberson vs. Vettori

The co-main event features a pair of middleweights on the outside looking in on the top-15 rankings. Roberson will play the role of underdog against Vettori.

The bout will actually be contested at a catchweight as Roberson weighed in at 190.5 pounds, well over the 186-pound limit. The fight was canceled once before a month ago when Roberson was forced to withdraw from the bout after struggling with the weight cut.

Baby K is a strong grappler with four submission wins to his name in UFC. However, Vettori has proved to be a smothering wrestler who hasn't been submitted yet.

All things considered, Roberson's best course of action in this fight might be to play the distance game with his kickboxing. Vettori is at his best when he's closing the distance, stifling his opponent and wearing them down with body shots and eventually ground-and-pound.

Roberson's best chance on the ground is catching a submission, however, the Italian has never been submitted in his career.

This has the makings of a slower-plodding fight that winds up getting decided in the hands of the judges. That gives the busier Vettori an advantage and a likely decision win.

Prediction: Vettori via decision

Fili vs. Jourdain

One of the most intriguing fights on this card is Andre Fili and Jourdain in the featherweight division.

The odds have the more experienced Fili pegged as the favorite, but it's a difficult line to get behind for the Team Alpha Male product. The 29-year-old is the taller (5'10" to 5'9") and longer (74" to 69") fighter, but he's also prone to fighting in a phone booth, which can negate both of those advantages.

Fili lost his last fight to Sodiq Yusuff by unanimous decision despite landing three takedowns. He was outclassed on the feet as Yusuff was able to draw him into a firefight when Fili was again the longer fighter.

If he employs that plan once again, he could be the second fighter to be upset by Jourdain. The 24-year-old made quite the splash by knocking out Dooho Choi in his last fight, just his second with the UFC. The Korean Superboy once looked like the next big thing in the division, but Jourdain caught him and handed him his third knockout loss in a row.

Jourdain did lose his UFC debut by decision to Desmond Green, but that exposed a lack of wrestling and experience. He surrendered four takedowns to Green and looked ill-prepared for the UFC.

That wasn't the case in his second fight. He showed a maturity in the cage and was outperforming a dangerous striker in Choi even before the finish.

Fili could go to the wrestling well and pull off an unexciting fight, but that doesn't seem to be his move unless he is being overwhelmed in the striking department. These exchanges should be close. That won't scare off Fili, but maybe it should.

All 10 of Jourdain's wins have come by way of either knockout or submission. Even though he's an underdog on Saturday night, he could be in position to continue that if Fili is willing to exchange leather.

Prediction: Jourdain via third-round TKO