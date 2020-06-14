Ranking the 5 NBA Teams Most Likely to Overreact This Offseason

1 of 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Wizards went into the season's suspension with a .375 winning percentage and the second-worst defense in NBA history. That hasn't stopped them from plotting an aggressive move up the ladder this offseason.

"My goal for the Wizards and our goal together is to kind of elevate this team quickly and to get back to the playoffs, get deeper in the playoffs," Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said, per NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes. "... It's not going to happen overnight, but I can tell you that we're not going to wait for it. We're going to keep pushing. We're going to push very hard this summer to keep improving."

So, what's the rush?

It's all connected to the return of John Wall and the spark this franchise thinks it can get from the floor general. Not to dump a bucket of frigid water on that idea, but the last time he played more than 42 games was his age-26 season. He turns 30 in September, and he's now navigating life after an Achilles tear as a player who has relied heavily on his athleticism.

Washington has a name-brand backcourt with Wall and Bradley Beal, but it doesn't have a rich history of success with the pair. The Wizards have never won 50 games during their tenure. They have only twice advanced to the second round—when the guards had significantly more veteran help around them than they do now—and never beyond it.

If there's a saving grace, it's that the Wizards lack the flexibility to do anything major. That said, they'll probably throw major money at shooting specialist Davis Bertans (a 27-year-old with 32 career starts), and they could invest either or both their mid-level exception and first-round pick in players who shine brighter for their immediate impact than their long-term potential.

All arrows point to win-now moves on the horizon for an organization that last won a playoff series in 2017.