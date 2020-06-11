Jadeveon Clowney Contract Talks Haven't 'Grown Any Legs,' Titans GM Says

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans fans waiting for the moment Jadeveon Clowney signs with the franchise will have to show a bit of patience as offseason activities begin to ramp up.

General manager Jon Robinson said there hasn't been much conversation with the defensive end since March, telling NFL Network's Michael Giardi the interest "hasn't grown any legs" since free agency opened.

Clowney has remained arguably the most high-profile free agent available aside from quarterback Cam Newton this offseason and there remains little movement on his search for the mega-deal he's looking for.

He recorded 31 total tackles, four forced fumbles, three sacks and one interception last season while appearing in just 13 games.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick in 2014 was traded from the Houston Texans to the Seattle Seahawks for the 2019 season and has struggled to find a suitable home since. After initially seeking a $20 million deal this offseason, Clowney reportedly dropped his asking price to between $17 million and $18 million.

According to Spotrac.com, the defensive end's market value sits at $17.1 million per year, or worth a five-year, $85.5 million contract—which would make him the sixth-highest paid player at his position.

On May 27, ESPN's Adam Schefter told ESPN Cleveland radio that the Browns had presented Clowney with the "richest offer on the table," but the defender "balked" at the idea of joining the franchise. Schefter noted it's possible Clowney will change his mind but said Clowney has "been hesitant to go because if he wasn't, he would've gone already because it's the most money."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Earlier in May, The Athletic's Jay Glazer speculated Clowney may wait until later in the offseason to sign with a team, writing "it actually may be smarter to wait until teams and their medical staffs can see the players firsthand to ensure they are healthy."

The Titans may be one of those teams. Clowney would provide a solid boost to the defensive line and could help mentor Jeffrey Simmons—the team's first-round pick in 2019—as the young lineman looks to build off a stellar rookie campaign after recovering from ACL reconstruction surgery.

There just hasn't been much interest from either side towards reaching a deal since free agency opened nearly three months ago.