Hornets' Devonte' Graham Ruled out vs. Jazz with Groin Injury

Hornets' Devonte' Graham Ruled out vs. Jazz with Groin InjuryFebruary 6, 2021
Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham was ruled out for the second half of Friday night's game against the Utah Jazz with a left groin strain, the team announced.
The third-year player is averaging 14.5 points and 6.1 assists a game for a Hornets squad looking to turn things around after four straight losing seasons.
Graham is coming off an incredible breakout campaign in 2019-20, averaging 18.2 points, 7.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Including dead caps, the 25-year-old ranked 12th on the Hornets in salary for 2019-20 but ended up leading the team in scoring.
It came after a quiet rookie year while averaging 4.7 points in 46 games as a second-round draft pick.
He finished fifth in voting for the league's Most Improved Player award in 2019-20 behind four players who were selected to the All-Star game.
Things haven't been quite as smooth in 2020-21 and now the former All-American at Kansas will have to overcome the latest injury to remain a top contributor in the NBA. Charlotte fortunately has other quality options in the backcourt between Terry Rozier and rookie LaMelo Ball.
