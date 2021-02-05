    Hornets' Devonte' Graham Ruled out vs. Jazz with Groin Injury

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2021
    Alerted 54m ago in the B/R App

    Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham (4) shoots as Atlanta Hawks guard Treveon Graham defends during overtime in an NBA basketball game Monday, March 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
    John Amis/Associated Press

    Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham was ruled out for the second half of Friday night's game against the Utah Jazz with a left groin strain, the team announced

    The third-year player is averaging 14.5 points and 6.1 assists a game for a Hornets squad looking to turn things around after four straight losing seasons.

    Graham is coming off an incredible breakout campaign in 2019-20, averaging 18.2 points, 7.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Including dead caps, the 25-year-old ranked 12th on the Hornets in salary for 2019-20 but ended up leading the team in scoring.

    It came after a quiet rookie year while averaging 4.7 points in 46 games as a second-round draft pick.

    He finished fifth in voting for the league's Most Improved Player award in 2019-20 behind four players who were selected to the All-Star game.

    Things haven't been quite as smooth in 2020-21 and now the former All-American at Kansas will have to overcome the latest injury to remain a top contributor in the NBA. Charlotte fortunately has other quality options in the backcourt between Terry Rozier and rookie LaMelo Ball.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Kevin Durant Out for Game

      KD pulled from game vs. Raptors and will not return due to health and safety protocols

      Kevin Durant Out for Game
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kevin Durant Out for Game

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Is Oladipo a Rental or a Keeper for Houston? 🤔

      Neither side has committed, but we take a look at the potential long-term fit for Dipo and the Rockets ➡️

      Is Oladipo a Rental or a Keeper for Houston? 🤔
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Is Oladipo a Rental or a Keeper for Houston? 🤔

      Jason Dumas
      via Bleacher Report

      Embiid Calls Out Simmons Critic

      76ers star responds on Twitter after someone said Ben Simmons doesn't deserve All-Star spot

      Embiid Calls Out Simmons Critic
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Embiid Calls Out Simmons Critic

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Draymond Stands by His Comments About McGruder

      Draymond Stands by His Comments About McGruder
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Draymond Stands by His Comments About McGruder

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report