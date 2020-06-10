AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 10

1 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling.

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood brought their custom truck to the arena for their entrance as they took on The Butcher and The Blade in the opening bout.

The Blade and Harwood started for their teams. Shots of Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard and Jake Roberts scouting the two teams were shown.

Harwood showed off his technical ability by keeping The Blade grounded with a series of holds and takedowns. He traded tags with Wheeler as they hit a few double team moves.

The Butcher came in to give his partner a breather and took control despite some illegal antics from FTR. After both teams had a few close calls, FTR scored the win.

As Tony Schiavone was trying to interview the winners, The Young Bucks made their way to the ring to congratulate them on their win. They thanked Harwood and Wheeler for saving them a few weeks ago.

Their tone changed a bit but FTR still stepped in when The Butcher and The Blade attacked them from behind. A huge brawl ensued that brought out Adam Page and Kenny Omega.

The segment ended with the Bucks, FTR and the current AEW tag champs staring each other down.

Grade: B

Analysis

The announcers spent a lot of time putting over FTR as one of the best tag teams in the business today. Even Chris Jericho was impressed with their pure wrestling ability.

Wheeler and Harwood are as technically sound as anyone on the roster and AEW is doing a good job positioning them as free agents everyone wants to sign.

The Butcher and The Blade deserve as much credit as FTR for making this a fun match. Both teams were impressive with their use of double team moves.

Jericho was right when he said neither duo really lost because everyone looked good in this performance. FTR's AEW in-ring debut was a success and it will be a lot of fun seeing how they do in a different promotion.

It's smart to set up a future feud with FTR and The Young Bucks since they have been teasing it for a couple of years already.