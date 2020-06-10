AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 10June 11, 2020
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 10
All Elite Wrestling returned this week with another episode of Dynamite and a lineup of solid matchups from every division.
Cody Rhodes defended his TNT Championship against Private Party's Marq Quen in an effort to keep his promise of defending the belt every single week.
We also saw Colt Cabana battle Sammy Guevara of The Inner Circle while his teammates, Santa, Ortiz and Jake Hager took on Orange Caddisy and Best Friends. In other tag team action, FTR battled The Butcher and The Blade.
Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander teamed up again to face Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford. When you see Ford around, Kip Sabian is never far behind.
Let's take a look at every match from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
The Butcher and the Blade vs. FTR
Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood brought their custom truck to the arena for their entrance as they took on The Butcher and The Blade in the opening bout.
The Blade and Harwood started for their teams. Shots of Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard and Jake Roberts scouting the two teams were shown.
Harwood showed off his technical ability by keeping The Blade grounded with a series of holds and takedowns. He traded tags with Wheeler as they hit a few double team moves.
The Butcher came in to give his partner a breather and took control despite some illegal antics from FTR. After both teams had a few close calls, FTR scored the win.
As Tony Schiavone was trying to interview the winners, The Young Bucks made their way to the ring to congratulate them on their win. They thanked Harwood and Wheeler for saving them a few weeks ago.
Their tone changed a bit but FTR still stepped in when The Butcher and The Blade attacked them from behind. A huge brawl ensued that brought out Adam Page and Kenny Omega.
The segment ended with the Bucks, FTR and the current AEW tag champs staring each other down.
Grade: B
Analysis
The announcers spent a lot of time putting over FTR as one of the best tag teams in the business today. Even Chris Jericho was impressed with their pure wrestling ability.
Wheeler and Harwood are as technically sound as anyone on the roster and AEW is doing a good job positioning them as free agents everyone wants to sign.
The Butcher and The Blade deserve as much credit as FTR for making this a fun match. Both teams were impressive with their use of double team moves.
Jericho was right when he said neither duo really lost because everyone looked good in this performance. FTR's AEW in-ring debut was a success and it will be a lot of fun seeing how they do in a different promotion.
It's smart to set up a future feud with FTR and The Young Bucks since they have been teasing it for a couple of years already.
Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford and Nyla Rose
The tag team action continued in the second match of the night, but this time it was the women’s division taking center stage with Shida and Statlander taking on Rose and Ford.
Rose and Ford attacked their opponents as soon as the ref called for the bell to give them an early advantage, but Statlander turned the tables and brought Shida in for a couple of double team combos.
We returned from a break to see Rose and Statlander both crawling to tag their partners. Shida and Ford had a great exchange as the women’s champion started to build momentum.
AEW’s resident alien hit a nice standing moonsault for a two count. Rose set up both opponents across the top rope and hit them with a single flying knee from the top turnbuckle.
Ford ended up getting the pin with a fisherman’s suplex, which could position her as a contender for the AEW women’s title in the near future.
Grade: B
Analysis
Other than a few spots that were almost botched, this was a good match. Ford has been looking better every week and this performance was another reminder of how important she could be to the division moving forward.
Shida and Statlander work well as a team. Rose seemed to be a little less aggressive than usual, but that may have been intentional if the plan was for this to be a big moment for Ford.
Any combination of these four Superstars fighting for the women’s title would provide a great match at Fyter Fest.
Best Friends and Orange Cassidy vs. Proud & Powerful and Jake Hager
AEW put on two good tag matches in a row, so it tried its luck with a third. Orange Cassidy and Best Friends took on Hager, Santana and Ortiz in the third bout.
The Inner Circle attacked early and took the upper hand right away. It took a few minutes before Trent was able to bring in Chuck Taylor for a double team maneuver.
The raw power of Hager allowed him to take back control as the show went to a commercial. When we returned, Cassidy had finally made it to the apron and tagged into the match.
He managed to get the better of Hager before he hit Santana and Ortiz with a hurricanrana at the same time. Even Jericho was impressed with how good Cassidy looked against The Inner Circle.
Freshly Squeezed managed to pin Ortiz with a unique pinning combination before Jericho joined his stablemates to beat down the babyfaces.
Grade: C+
Analysis
This was a fun encounter with six talented wrestlers, but everything about it was a little too predictable. This might be due to having three tag matches in a row.
The double and triple team spots could be seen coming from a mile away and the outcome was easy to see as soon as the match started.
The post-match beatdown went on a little longer than needed, but it did its job in making The Inner Circle look dominant despite the loss.
Jericho using a literal bag of oranges to beat up Cassidy probably sounded better on paper than it looked in this segment, but Y2J can make just about anything entertaining.
Sammy Guevara vs. Colt Cabana
Guevara brought his little scooter with him as he made his entrance to face Cabana in the first singles match of the show. Boom Boom pushed it off the stage as he came out of the tunnel.
Cabana used his experience to control the early moments until The Spanish God threw him out of the ring and hit a suicide dive to send him into the barricade.
We returned from a break to see Cabana starting to make a comeback with a flurry of strikes and a bionic elbow. It seemed like he had an answer for everything Guevara tried.
Guevara took advantage of a rare mistake from the veteran and was able to pick up a big win. As soon as the match was over, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson came out with their sights set on Cabana.
Brodie Lee joined them on the stage. He helped Cabana to his feet and just walked away. Boom Boom didn’t know what to make of it. After he left, Matt Hardy came out and told Guevara he respected him for being just like he was when he was younger.
Grade: C+
Analysis
The match between Guevara and Cabana was fine if a little uneventful. The post-match content is what mattered.
Hardy transitioned between his different personas as he talked to The Spanish God. It was a little awkward without and special effects, but it was still funny.
Guevara always looks good in the ring, but he needs to face some opponents who have a similar skillset if he wants to have a standout performance.
Cody vs. Marq Quen
The main event of the night featured Cody defending the TNT Championship against Marq Quen. Isiah Kassidy and Hardy came out for his entrance to show support.
They shook hands before locking up. Both men are babyfaces, so this was a respectful exchange until both men started throwing forearms.
Quen's speed helped him take an early lead, but Cody's experience allowed him to counter a few moves to take him down for a surfboard submission.
Quen missed a springboard during the break, allowing Cody to capitalize on the opportunity. Quen eventually made a comeback while continuing to sell his injured leg.
The American Nightmare hit a beautiful counter to a 450 splash to get the win with a leglock submission. Hager came out and attacked Cody and Arn Anderson once Quen had left. It looks like we know who wants the next shot at the TNT title.
Private Party and Hardy eventually made the save before the rest of The Inner Circle joined the fight to end the show with a huge brawl. The champ offered Hager a shot at the belt at Fyter Fest.
Grade: A
Analysis
This was a breakout performance for Quen as he stood toe to toe with one of the best AEW has to offer and looked good every step of the way.
His agility makes him exciting to watch, but a lot of people may not realize how technically proficient he is, too. He is not just moonsaults and splashes. He can take it to the mat.
These weekly title defenses are going to give a lot of young stars the chance to shine. Quen might not have won but he just looked better than he ever has in an AEW ring, and the value of something like that is not easy to quantify.
Private Party is going to have a few new fans the next time they wrestle thanks to Quen's performance.