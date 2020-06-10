Shams: Warriors Will 'Look Hard' at Packaging 2020 1st-Round Draft Pick in Trade

Steve Babineau/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors could land the No. 1 pick of the 2020 NBA draft, but they could use that pick as trade bait instead of finding a future star.

"They're going to look hard at maybe packaging the pick," NBA insider Shams Charania said on Complex's Load Management podcast (h/t Sam Amico of Sports Illustrated). "You're looking at a veteran team, and there's already some veteran free agents that are looking at the Warriors. They're looking at them gearing up and loading back up."

The Warriors finished the season with the worst record in the NBA at 15-50, giving the team 14 percent odds to land the No. 1 pick, per Tankathon. There is a 52.1 percent chance Golden State gets a top-four pick.

If the restarted 2019-20 season begins on schedule on July 31, the draft lottery will be Aug. 25 and the draft will be Oct. 15.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.