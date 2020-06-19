Jordan, Magic, Pippen Signed, Game-Worn Dream Team Shoes Auction for over $205K

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

One of the most iconic teams in sports is still bringing in cash nearly three decades after it played its last game.

The 1992 Dream Team featuring Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Magic Johnson helped define basketball excellence for a generation en route to a gold medal at the Tournament of the Americas before dominating the Barcelona Olympics. On Friday, the trio continued to make waves with the shoes worn by Jordan, Pippen and Johnson fetching $205,667 at action.

Jordan's shoes sold for $158,644, Johnson's for $22,392 and Pippen's for $24,631 via Lelands Sports Memorbilia and Card Auctions.

Here's how each pair were described per Leland's website.

Michael Jordan "Gold Medal" Signed Game Worn Sneakers:

"Worn by Michael Jordan during the Tournament of Americas Gold Medal game held on July 5, 1992, this pair of sneakers is the only Michael Jordan photo-matched 'Dream Team' item, of any kind, to be offered publicly. The photo-match is to an undated image but the consignor did receive them in the locker room following the mentioned Gold Medal game. White size 13 Nike Air Jordan 7's feature a gold Air Jordan logo and Michael's USA No. 9 on the backs of each shoe. Both show incredible use with creases and other signs of wear in all the right spots. The backs of each shoe were signed beautifully by Jordan in the locker room following the game."

Scottie Pippen "Gold Medal" Signed Game Worn Sneakers:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Worn during the Tournament of the Americas in 1992 by Pippen, these sneakers were on the court as the Dream Team dominated the rest of the entrants from American continents and helped Team USA enter the Olympics as the No. 1 team. Red, white and blue size 15 Nike Air sneakers show incredible use with creases in the toes and feature blue scuff marks on the rear of the right example just above the heel. There are also multiple black scuff marks on the toes, proving heavy game use. Both have been signed and inscribed '#8' by Pippen and the signatures rate a stunning 10 out of 10."

Magic Johnson "Gold Medal" Signed Game Worn Sneakers:

"Worn by Magic during the Tournament of the Americas on July 5, 1992 in the Gold Medal game held in Portland, Oregon, these sneakers helped the Dream Team enter the 1992 Olympics as the No. 1 seed. Red, white and blue 'Cons' feature Magic's No. 15 and 'Magic' embroidery as well as a USA Basketball logo on each tongue. Pair shows great use with creases noticed in the all of the spots you'd expect. Each shoe has been signed by Magic with the right example having been personalized."

Each of the three pairs of shoes were gifted to an unnamed staffer on the Dream Team in the locker room after USA defeated Venezuela, 127-80, in the championship game of the Tournament of the Americas.

Lelands says it was able to photo match each pair from the gold-medal game for authenticity.