Matt Ryan: Hayden Hurst 1 of Fastest, Most Athletic TEs I've Had with Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was complimentary of tight end Hayden Hurst during a Tuesday Zoom call with reporters.

"He is for sure one of the fastest and most athletic tight ends I've ever played with," Ryan said (h/t Kelsey Conway of the team's official website). "He's a mismatch problem. He's going to create separation and win in different ways than those guys did."

The 35-year-old All-Pro added: "I've been incredibly impressed with Hayden's work ethic. He's got great speed, great athleticism. Wants to be a great player ... the effort, the attitude all of that stuff is there. He fits in well with the group of guys we have."

The Falcons traded with the Baltimore Ravens for Hurst when the new league year began in mid-March:

Hurst was selected 25th overall by the Ravens in the 2018 NFL draft. The 26-year-old tallied 512 yards and three touchdowns on 43 receptions across 28 games (four starts) in Baltimore.

