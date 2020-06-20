Yankees Legend Joe DiMaggio's Signed, 1949 Game-Used Bat Auctions for $131,111

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 20, 2020

Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankee spring training consultant, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in March 1965. (AP Photo/Harold Valentine)
Harold Valentine/Associated Press

A signed baseball bat used by New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio has been sold for $131,111 at auction.

Twenty-seven bids were placed on the bat, with the final one occurring just after midnight ET on Saturday. The last bid beat an offer for $119,192.

Per Leland's official listingResolution Photomatching and PSA were able to photomatch the bat to Sept. 28, 1949 when the Yankees hosted the Philadelphia Athletics:

"Many ball marks and ball stitch impressions are visible on the left barrel. Cleat marks are visible on the barrel as well as blue bat rack streaks. Model number (D29L) is stamped into the knob and Joe DiMaggio's facsimile signature is noticed on the barrel. From the 1949 labeling period, this ash bat is 35.75" long, weighs 35.3 ounces and received Hillerich & Bradsby's standard finish."

The listing also noted it's "highly possible" DiMaggio used the bat for the Yankees when they played in the World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers, but they "have no evidence" to confirm it. 

A heel injury limited DiMaggio to just 76 games during the 1949 season, but he still hit .346/.459/.596 with 14 homers. The Yankees won their final two games of the regular season against the Boston Red Sox to clinch the AL pennant. 

New York defeated Brooklyn in five games to win the World Series.

