Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ban Confederate Flags: 'Get Them out of Here'

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace said Monday he wants NASCAR to ban Confederate flags.

"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with Confederate flags," Wallace told CNN's Don Lemon. "Get them out of here. They have no place for them."

Wallace became a full-time member of the Cup Series in 2018, making him the first African American driver since Wendell Scott in 1971 to run the complete schedule.

The 26-year-old Alabama native's comments come amid worldwide protests about racial inequality after the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, while in Minneapolis Police custody May 25.

It's a movement that's led many state and local governments and other entities to plan the removal of Confederate monuments and other paraphernalia.

Wallace said NASCAR's move to ban Confederate flags at tracks it runs races doesn't even deserve a debate.

"There's going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly but it's time for change," he told Lemon. "We have to change that, and I encourage NASCAR to have those conversations to remove those flags."

When asked about fans who may protest the decision, Wallace said they can "get back on the road where you came from."

The Richard Petty Motorsports driver, who finished second in the 2018 Daytona 500, is still seeking his first Cup Series victory.