Alexander Mattison's Fantasy Outlook Amid Dalvin Cook's Reported Holdout

Dalvin Cook is prepared to hold out for as long as it takes to land a "reasonable" extension from the Minnesota Vikings, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday:

Cook, who led Minnesota with 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns on 250 rushing attempts in 2019, is entering the final year of his four-year, $6.4 million rookie contract. The 24-year-old was backed up by Alexander Mattison, who ran for 462 yards and one touchdown on 100 carries.

Should Cook's holdout bleed into the season, Mattison's fantasy value figures to skyrocket.

Mattison was selected in the third round of the 2019 draft. The 21-year-old's production was hindered by sharing the backfield with Cook, whose 250 carries ranked eighth among all rushers last season. However, Mattison was also utilized far less in the passing game than Cook.

Cook tallied 519 yards on 53 catches opposite Mattison's 82 yards on 10 receptions.

Mattison shined in one category, though:

Mattison was also right there with Cook on yards per attempt (4.6 to 4.5) as well as catch rate (83.3 percent to 84.1), though Cook was targeted 51 more times than Mattison.

According to ESPN fantasy expert Matthew Berry, Mattison will be "the most valuable pure handcuff" next season:

The Vikings were a run-first team in 2019 and project to be even more so in 2020 after trading No. 1 target Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills, but Cook's status will make all the difference in whether to spend a high-round draft pick on Mattison.