Knicks Rumors: Latest Buzz on LaMelo Ball, Tom Thibodeau and More

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The immediate future isn't promising for the New York Knicks. Sitting with a 21-45 record, New York isn't eligible for the NBA's recently-approved return-to-play plan—only the top 22 teams are. However, the Knicks are eligible for the upcoming draft lottery and could see their fortunes change rather rapidly.

New York currently owns the NBA's sixth-worst record, which means they have a nine percent chance of getting the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft. They have a 27.6 percent chance of getting a top-three selection and a 37.2 percent shot at a top-five pick.

All of this means that New York is in a good position to land its ideal player—if that player is NBL standout LaMelo Ball.

Ball has been linked to the Knicks for some time.

"Some league sources believe the Ball camp will try to steer the 18-year-old point guard to the Knicks, though such a maneuver will seem difficult if Leon Rose's club doesn't rise into the top four in the lottery," Marc Berman of the New York Post wrote.

And the idea of a Knick-Ball pairing isn't one-sided.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Ball is near the top of New York's draft wish list.

"The Post has learned unequivocally LaMelo Ball is currently the top-rated point guard on the Knicks’ board," Berman wrote.

What aids New York's pursuit of Ball is the fact that at least one other lottery team isn't particularly interested in him. According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Golden State Warriors don't view Ball as the top point guard in this draft. Instead, the Warriors seem to have eyes for Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton.

"I’ve been told that (Tyrese Haliburton) has emerged as the No. 1 point guard on the Warriors’ board—yes, above LaMelo Ball and Killian Hayes," Letourneau wrote.

Ball is possibly third on Golden State's board, according to Letourneau:

"Sources have indicated to The Chronicle that if the Warriors land the No. 1 pick and decide not to trade down, they'll likely take Georgia guard Anthony Edwards. If Golden State lands anywhere between Nos. 2 and No. 5, they'll strongly consider Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton, Auburn's Isaac Okoro and Israel's Deni Avdija, among others"

This means that if the Warriors—who own the league's worst record—end up picking before the Knicks, New York will be one step closer to drafting Ball.

What remains unclear is whether New York's next head coach has Ball as a top target. The Knicks are operating under interim head coach Mike Miller, who may or may not be around for the 2020-21 season. Veteran coach Tom Thibodeau appears to be high on New York's replacement list, though the Knicks might not be Thib's top option.

Much will hinge on Thibodeau's own options this offseason ad how quickly he wants to make a decision.

"The Knicks have the big edge in obtaining Thibodeau because interested suitors with better rosters like the Nets and Rockets—and even the 76ers—will be engaged in the restart into mid-August," Berman explained. "Sources told The Post that Thibodeau would have had interest in the Rockets job with Mike D’Antoni set to become a free agent after next season."

While Thibodeau appears to be a front-runner for the Knicks job, he is by no means a sure thing.

Knicks forward Julius Randle is also not a sure thing for next season. While the Kentucky product is under contract for two more seasons, the Knicks could look to part with him before his deal expires.

According to Berman, the Knicks are at least open to dealing Randle in the near future.

"Undoubtedly the Knicks are open to it," Berman wrote. "His contract for next season ($18.9 million) is manageable but the downside is he will count $4 million on the 2021 cap if they don’t exercise his team option after next season."

There's a very real possibility that Ball and Thibodeau will be in New York next season while Randle will be elsewhere.