Warriors' Bob Myers Doesn't Know If Klay Thompson Is 100%, Hasn't Had Setback

Warriors' Bob Myers Doesn't Know If Klay Thompson Is 100%, Hasn't Had SetbackJune 8, 2020
Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations and general manager Bob Myers told reporters Monday that he doesn't know if star guard Klay Thompson is close to being 100 percent as he recovers from a torn ACL but noted that he hasn't had any setbacks.
He added that some of the progress in his recovery was stalled by the league shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic:
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Bob Myers asked if Klay Thompson, 11 months post surgery, is nearing 100 percent. Couldn't say, since team hasn't been able to oversee rehab like usual: "Has he been playing? What's he look like? We won't know that until we reach that point (of having guys in facility)."
