Warriors' Bob Myers Doesn't Know If Klay Thompson Is 100%, Hasn't Had Setback

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations and general manager Bob Myers told reporters Monday that he doesn't know if star guard Klay Thompson is close to being 100 percent as he recovers from a torn ACL but noted that he hasn't had any setbacks.

He added that some of the progress in his recovery was stalled by the league shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.