Warriors' Bob Myers Doesn't Know If Klay Thompson Is 100%, Hasn't Had Setback

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Miami Heat on February 10, 2020 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations and general manager Bob Myers told reporters Monday that he doesn't know if star guard Klay Thompson is close to being 100 percent as he recovers from a torn ACL but noted that he hasn't had any setbacks. 

He added that some of the progress in his recovery was stalled by the league shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic:

                      

