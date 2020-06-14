WWE Backlash 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The promotion for WWE Backlash 2020 centered around the idea that Edge vs. Randy Orton could be "the greatest wrestling match ever"—a bold idea that cast doubts on the entire event.

Surely, that couldn't be a thing, could it? Either the hype would be too great and it would fall short of expectations, or it would be so ludicrous an idea that fans would anticipate failure.

Now that the event has finished, how did it turn out? Was this a legendary pay-per-view that will go down in history with nothing but positives, or was there more bad that outweighed the good?

Which standout segments were the biggest pros and cons of the night?

It's time to break down and recap the full results as well as the highlights and low points of WWE Backlash 2020.