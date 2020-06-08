NBA Rumors: Raptors' Interest in Giannis Is 'No Secret' for 2021 NBA Free Agency

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Add the Toronto Raptors to the list of teams hoping to sign Giannis Antetokounmpo when he becomes a free agent.

"Toronto's interest in pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021 is no secret," Tim Bontemps of ESPN reported. "Another deep playoff run would add to the sales pitch."

The Milwaukee Bucks star is set to make $27.5 million in 2020-21 but will hit the open market the following offseason, likely becoming the top target for every team with cap space.

Toronto has a lot of flexibility with only Pascal Siakam under a guaranteed contract beyond 2020-21. Norman Powell also has a $11.6 million player option for 2021-22.

The Raptors could also be an enticing option for Antetokounmpo after winning a championship last season, defeating Milwaukee in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals. Perhaps more impressively, the squad has continued its success after losing Kawhi Leonard to free agency, currently sitting second in the conference with a 46-18 record.

Adding another elite player to this roster could make Toronto nearly unstoppable in the East.

There will still be a lot of competition to land Antetokounmpo, including from Milwaukee trying to re-sign him.

The Miami Heat have already been preserving cap space for a run at the superstar, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Tom Haberstroh discussed a potential trade of the forward to the Golden State Warriors with Grant Liffman of NBC Sports.

The 25-year-old is already one of the top players in the sport as the reigning MVP. He is a favorite to win the award once again in 2019-20 after improving his numbers to 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

While he's one of the most dangerous scorers in the NBA, he is also a contender for the league's Defensive Player of the Year award this season as he leads the league with 4.8 defensive win shares, per Basketball Reference.

If he ever hits the open market, the Greek Freak could end up being one of the biggest free-agent prizes in a long time.